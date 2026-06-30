EirGenix Showcases Dual-Track Biosimilars and CDMO Strategy in U.S. Market Push at BIO 2026

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At BIO 2026, EirGenix presented its comprehensive HER2-positive breast cancer biosimilar portfolio and highlighted its integrated one-stop contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) service platform. The company actively pursued U.S. market opportunities through business matchmaking and global partnership discussions. While antibody-drug conjugates, other oncology and immunology biologics, and biosimilars continue to drive growth, CDMOs are gaining strategic importance amid ongoing global supply chain restructuring.

EirGenix showcases its complete HER2-positive breast cancer biosimilar product portfolio and one-stop integrated CDMO platform at BIO 2026. Image: GeneOnline

In an industry shifting from single-product competition toward platform-based and combination-therapy strategies amid geopolitical uncertainty, EirGenix addresses the challenge of finding new growth engines in mature markets through its dual-track approach. By combining targeted biosimilar development with a flexible CDMO model, the company captures high-potential oncology opportunities while helping partners accelerate global commercialization.

Breast Cancer Remains a Core Battlefield in Oncology Innovation

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, making it the second most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. The large patient population and steadily rising treatment demand continue to drive sustained pharmaceutical investment in the field.

Market research from Grand View Research projects that the global breast cancer drug market will expand from USD 36.6 billion in 2024 to USD 69.7 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

HER2-positive breast cancer accounts for approximately 15% to 20% of all breast cancer cases. Historically, this subtype was associated with aggressive tumor biology and poor prognosis. However, the introduction of trastuzumab validated HER2 as a therapeutic target and reshaped the treatment paradigm.

Since then, innovation in HER2-positive therapy has accelerated. Dual-target regimens, subcutaneous formulations, and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-based approaches have reshaped the competitive landscape. Today, differentiation extends beyond efficacy, increasingly focusing on treatment convenience and patient experience.

Biosimilars for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Drive EirGenix's Next Growth Phase

The global biopharmaceutical industry is entering a major patent cliff, as approximately $300 billion of biologics are expected to lose patent protection over the next decade. This transition is creating significant opportunities for biosimilar developers across major therapeutic areas, especially in oncology and immunology. This is unlocking a vast market potential for biosimilars. While 118 biologics are set to lose exclusivity by 2034, a striking 106 of them currently have no biosimilars in development.

At the same time, global regulatory frameworks are becoming increasingly harmonized. Agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are aligning expectations for biosimilar approval pathways. Development requirements are increasingly focused on in vitro comparability and on pharmacokinetic bioequivalence data, reflecting a more streamlined regulatory approach. This shift is reducing reliance on large-scale Phase III clinical trials, ultimately shortening development timelines while lowering costs and clinical risk.

Against this backdrop, EirGenix has strategically prioritized HER2-positive breast cancer within its biosimilar portfolio. The company's pipeline spans multiple modalities, including trastuzumab and pertuzumab, as well as subcutaneous combination formulations designed to improve treatment convenience and administration efficiency. In parallel, EirGenix is advancing development efforts in next-generation ADC biosimilars.

Beyond single-agent development, EirGenix is also exploring combination therapy strategies to address mechanisms of resistance in oncology treatment. These include potential co-development approaches involving ADC biosimilars alongside immune checkpoint inhibitors such as atezolizumab, as well as other targeted therapies including daratumumab.

As additional oncology biologics approach patent expiration, the company continues to evaluate and prioritize future targets across its development pipeline. This proactive portfolio strategy is designed to strengthen its positioning in the rapidly evolving immuno-oncology biosimilar landscape.

Supply Chain Restructuring Elevates the Strategic Role of CDMO Partners

Beyond biosimilars, CDMO services represent a second core pillar of EirGenix's business strategy.

Global supply chain restructuring, the rapid rise of biotech startups, and increasing demand for biologics are reshaping outsourcing models across the pharmaceutical industry. In the United States, companies of all sizes are increasingly relying on external partners to support both development and manufacturing activities. This shift is driven by the need to reduce capital expenditure while improving R&D efficiency and operational flexibility.

With demonstrated leadership in commercial-scale GMP biologics manufacturing, EirGenix provides integrated CDMO services across the full product lifecycle. Unlike development-focused CDMOs with limited scale and late-stage capabilities, EirGenix operates a fully integrated, commercially scaled platform spanning cell line engineering, process and analytical development, technology transfer, and GMP manufacturing. This delivers strong performance across the entire value chain from early-stage development through commercialization.

Its service scope covers monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies (BsAbs), and other complex biologics. By integrating these capabilities, EirGenix expands cross-border collaboration opportunities and reinforces its positioning in the global biologics outsourcing market.

EirGenix Advances Dual-Track Growth in Biosimilars and CDMO Services at BIO Convention

The United States remains the largest pharmaceutical market globally. At BIO 2026, EirGenix strengthened its international visibility by showcasing its R&D capabilities and engaging in active partnering discussions and industry networking.

The company reiterated its commitment to expanding its global footprint, with a strategic focus on capturing opportunities from biosimilar patent expirations and increasing global demand for CDMO partnerships.

EirGenix highlighted its long-term dual-track growth strategy: advancing high-value biosimilar assets while leveraging its commercial-scale development and manufacturing platform to support global clients across the entire product lifecycle.

This integrated approach is designed to accelerate development timelines for partners while improving commercialization efficiency. Ultimately, it positions EirGenix as an integrated enabler within the rapidly growing global biologics ecosystem.

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SOURCE EirGenix