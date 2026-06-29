Eisai to Showcase Alzheimer's Disease Portfolio with More Than 50 Presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2026 (AAIC®)

TOKYO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the company will present the latest findings from its Alzheimer's disease (AD) research, including lecanemab (brand name: LEQEMBI®), our anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and anti-MTBR (microtubule binding region) tau antibody, etalanetug (E2814), at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2026 (AAIC®) from July 12-15 in London and online. Eisai will present 52 abstracts across its AD portfolio at AAIC. Highlights include a Developing Topics Session and a Featured Research Session on lecanemab, featuring four and six oral presentations, respectively, alongside 10 additional key oral presentations and 32 posters. Eisai will also host a symposium on early intervention in AD.

Key Presentations

A Developing Topics Session will feature emerging clinical evidence and practical use considerations for the subcutaneous formulation of lecanemab, including clinical trial and real-world patient experience. A Featured Research Session will highlight data from the LEADER study evaluating real-world lecanemab use in diverse US clinical settings three years post-approval, including results on maintenance dosing with IV treatment every four weeks and the first reported findings of at-home subcutaneous administration.

Presentations on the Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 study in preclinical AD will highlight progress of the trial including updates on participant retention and engagement.

Additional oral presentations will highlight a Phase 2 trial of etalanetug with background lecanemab, and the effect on tau pathology.

"We are sharing a broad and robust data set at AAIC spanning the Alzheimer's disease continuum, multiple therapeutic targets, and modes of administration, underscoring our commitment to advancing care for this complex disease," said Lynn D. Kramer, M.D., FAAN, Chief Clinical Officer, Deep Human Biology Learning (DHBL), Eisai. "Growing real-world experience with lecanemab, along with insights from patients, care partners, and clinicians, continues to add to our understanding of the value of early intervention, long-term treatment, and patient choice in care delivery."

AAIC 2026 Presentations Relating to Eisai's Key Compounds and Research

Developing Topics Session #1-32-FRS-C: Lecanemab Subcutaneous Formulation in Early Alzheimer's Disease: Emerging Clinical Evidence and Practical Use Considerations

4:15-5:45 PM BST, Sunday, July 12

Session Program Overview of Lecanemab Subcutaneous Formulation in Early Alzheimer's Disease Safety Profile of a Subcutaneous Lecanemab Formulation Clinical Outcomes and Patient Experience of Subcutaneous Lecanemab Administration from an

Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Center Real-World Patient-Reported Outcomes with Subcutaneous Lecanemab Treatment in Early Alzheimer's

Disease in the United States: A Case Series

Featured Research Session #4-33-FRS-A: Lecanemab Three Years Post-Approval: A Comprehensive Multicenter, Real-World, Retrospective Study (LEADER) in Diverse US Clinical Settings

4:15-5:45 PM BST, Tuesday, July 14

Session Program A Three-year Update of Lecanemab in Early Alzheimer's Disease: A Comprehensive Multicenter, Real-

World, Retrospective Study (LEADER) Lecanemab Use and Clinical Outcomes by APOE ε4 Status, Concomitant Medications, Sex, Race, and

Ethnicity: Findings from the LEADER Study Real-World Use of Lecanemab Once-Monthly Maintenance Dosing in Early Alzheimer's Disease: A

Multicenter, Retrospective US Study The First Reported Findings of At-Home Subcutaneous Lecanemab Administration: A Real-World,

Multicenter, Retrospective Study Real-World Insights on Lecanemab Maintenance Therapy Patient Pathway From A Multicenter, Real-

World, Retrospective Study (LEADER) Physician and Perceived Patient Satisfaction with Lecanemab Maintenance Therapy: An Update from

the LEADER Study

Additional Oral Presentations

Asset / Topic, Presentation Date

and Time (BST) Presentation Title Lecanemab July 12 (Sun.) 2:00 – 3:30 PM Developing Topics Session 1-23-FRS-B: Developing Topics in

Amyloid Targeting Therapies: Global Perspectives from Trials

to Real World Evidence

Presentation: Treatment Actions following ARIA in Patients

Treated with Lecanemab: Evidence from a Post-Marketing

Observational Study in Japan (Abstract ID TBA) Lecanemab July 13 (Mon.) 8:00 – 8:45 AM Developing Topic Session #2-6-DEV: Developing Topics in

Amyloid Targeting Therapies and Real-World Outcomes Presentation: Sex-Based Outcomes of Lecanemab in Early

Alzheimer's Disease: A Comprehensive Multicenter, Real-World,

Retrospective Study (LEADER) (Abstract ID TBA) Lecanemab July 13 (Mon.) 9:00 – 10:30 AM Featured Research Session #2-15-FRS-A: External Controls In

Alzheimer's Clinical Trials: How Far Away Are We? Presentation: External Controls in Open-Label Extensions:

Insights from Clarity AD (Abstract ID 982) Lecanemab July 14 (Tues.) 8:00 – 8:45 AM Developing Topics Session #3-4-DEV: Developing Topics in

Pathological Changes Resulting from Amyloid Targeting

Treatment in Alzheimer's Disease Presentation: Broad Modulation of Core Tau Biomarkers,

Including pTau205 Following Lecanemab Treatment (Abstract ID

13515) Lecanemab July 14 (Tues.) 8:00 – 8:45 AM Developing Topics Session #3-4-DEV: Developing Topics in

Pathological Changes Resulting from Amyloid Targeting

Treatment in Alzheimer's Disease Presentation: Tau PET Change in CLARITY-AD (Abstract ID

13333) Lecanemab July 14 (Tues)

8:00 – 8 :45 AM Developing Topics Session #3-3-DEV: Developing Topics in

Factors Affecting Fluid Biomarkers Presentation: Racial And Ethnic Differences in %p-tau217

Associations with Cognitive Performance and Amyloid PET

In Preclinical AD (Abstract ID 13712) Lecanemab July 14 (Tues.) 9:00 – 10:30 AM Featured Research Session #3-15-FRS-A: Anti-Amyloid

Therapy: Real World Experience Presentation: Lecanemab Clinical Practice: A Multicenter,

Surveillance Safety Study from the ALZ-NET Registry (Abstract

ID 6202) Etalanetug (E2814) July 13 (Mon.) 9:00 – 10:30 AM Featured Research Session #2-17-FRS-A: Alzheimer's Therapy:

Mechanisms Beyond Amyloid Presentation: Baseline Imaging Characteristics of Participants in

a Phase 2 Trial of Etalanetug and Concurrent Lecanemab

(Abstract ID 10449) Etalanetug (E2814) July 13 (Mon.) 9:00 – 10:30 AM Featured Research Session #2-17-FRS-A: Alzheimer's Therapy:

Mechanisms Beyond Amyloid Presentation: Etalanetug and Tau Tangle Specific Plasma

eMTBR-tau243 in DIAD (Abstract ID 9850) Biomarkers July 14 (Tues.) 8:00 – 8:45 AM Developing Topics Session #3-3-DEV: Developing Topics in

Factors Affecting Fluid Biomarkers Presentation: Refining Plasma pTau217/Aβ42 Cutoffs for

Amyloid Positivity in an Asian Cohort with High Cerebrovascular

Disease Burden (Abstract ID TBA)

Poster Presentations

Asset / Topic, Presentation Date** Title, Abstract Number Lecanemab July 12 (Sun.) Characterization and Utilization Assessment of a Centrally

Supported Ride-Share Service Implemented in a Multisite

Preclinical Alzheimer's Clinical Trial (Abstract ID TBA) Lecanemab July 12 (Sun.) Long-Term Persistence and Patient Characteristics for

Intravenous and Subcutaneous Lecanemab in Real-World Use

in the United States (Abstract ID 7344) Lecanemab July 12 (Sun.) Retrospective Case Series of Real-world Clinical and Patient-

reported Outcomes with Lecanemab (Abstract ID 9480) Lecanemab July 12 (Sun.) Retrospective Observational Cohort Study of Real-world Clinical

and Patient-reported Outcomes with Lecanemab (Abstract ID

9882) Lecanemab July 13 (Mon.) Subcutaneous Lecanemab Administration in an Alzheimer's

Disease Treatment Center: Real-World Clinical Outcomes and

Patient Experiences (Abstract ID 1556) Lecanemab July 13 (Mon.) INITIATE-SC: A Multicenter Real-World Study of

Subcutaneous Lecanemab Initiation in Early Alzheimer's

Disease (Abstract ID 13568) Lecanemab July 13 (Mon.) Continued or Time-limited Treatment Benefits of Anti-amyloid

Monoclonal Antibodies In Early Alzheimer's Disease (Abstract

ID 13738) Lecanemab July 13 (Mon.) Early Alzheimer's Disease Treated with Lecanemab: A Real-

World, Retrospective Analysis from a Colorado Neurological

Clinic (Abstract ID 12904) Lecanemab July 13 (Mon.) Communicating Participant Milestones to Enhance Trial

Engagement and Retention in a Preclinical Alzheimer's Trial

(Abstract ID 9159) Lecanemab July 13 (Mon.) Initial Real-World Experience in Using Lecanemab in Hong

Kong: Safety and Preliminary PET CT Data (Abstract ID 11962) Lecanemab July 14 (Tues.) Real-World Lecanemab Treatment in Early Alzheimer's Disease:

A Retrospective Dementia Clinic Case Series Review from a

Geriatric Medicine Clinical Practice (Abstract ID 1947) Lecanemab July 15 (Weds.) A Time and Motion and Patient Satisfaction Study of

Subcutaneous Injection of Lecanemab for Patients with Early

Alzheimer's Disease (Abstract ID 13637) Lecanemab July 15 (Weds.)

Differential Costs Of Amyloid-related Imaging Abnormality

Management Between Anti-amyloid Treatments: Estimates

Based On A Delphi Panel (Abstract ID 9345) Lecanemab July 15 (Weds.) VISION AD-JP: A Prospective Multicenter Real-world Study of

Japanese Patients with Early Alzheimer's Disease Treated with

Lecanemab (Abstract ID 13235) Lecanemab July 15 (Weds.) Real-World Outcomes with Lecanemab Treatment in a New

England Alzheimer's Disease Center (Abstract ID 1949) Lecanemab July 15 (Weds.) Estimating the Economic Impact of Delayed Alzheimer's Disease

Progression with Lecanemab (Abstract ID 9889) Lecanemab July 15 (Weds.) Economic, Health, and Quality-of-Life Burden on Caregivers and

Study Partners of Lecanemab-Treated Individuals with

Alzheimer's Disease (Abstract ID 6169) Etalanetug (E2814) July 13 (Mon.) A Surrogate Antibody Of Etalanetug, H25L15-hIgG1, and

Uptake Of Tau Monomer And Aggregate In Human

Macrophages Through Fcγ Receptors (Abstract ID 11847) Etalanetug (E2814) July 14 (Tues.) A Novel CSF eMTBR-tau243 Immunoassay for Detecting AD

Tau Pathology and Assessing Etalanetug Pharmacodynamics in

DIAD (Abstract ID 6867) Biomarkers July 12 (Sun.) Blood-Based Biomarkers in Early Alzheimer's Disease: Real-

World Adoption Trends and Diagnostic Pathways (Abstract ID

13215) Biomarkers July 12 (Sun.) From First Visit to Disclosure: Confirmatory Blood-Based

Biomarkers and Diagnostic Timing in Alzheimer's Disease

(Abstract ID 13219) Biomarkers July 12 (Sun.) Practical Factors Influencing the Use of Confirmatory Blood-

Based Biomarkers in Alzheimer's Care (Abstract ID 132220) Biomarkers July 12 (Sun.) Frontline Perspectives on the Real-World Use of Blood-Based

Biomarkers in Alzheimer's Disease (Abstract ID 13480) Biomarkers July 13 (Mon.) Evolution of Real-World Blood-Based Biomarker Use in the

Lecanemab Patient Pathway: Three-Year Update From the

LEADER Study (Abstract ID 13216) Biomarkers July 13 (Mon.) Retrospective Analysis of Costs of Amyloid Diagnostic Tests

for Alzheimer's Disease from a Health-system Perspective

(Abstract ID 6663) Biomarkers July 13 (Mon.) Piloting Digital Cognitive Assessments and a Blood-Based

Biomarker to Improve Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis (Abstract

ID 3554) Biomarkers July 13 (Mon.) Real-World Diagnostic Pathways For Alzheimer's Disease In

U.S. Clinical Practice Using Claims And Integrated EHR Data

(Abstract 13436) Biomarkers July 15 (Weds.) Integrated Peptide-Level Global Proteomics and Co-

expression Network Analysis: Insights into Amyloid-beta-

Driven Dementia (Abstract ID 10170) Biomarkers (non-clinical) July 12 (Sun.) Proteomic Assessment of CSF Biomarkers of

Neurodegeneration from a Minimally Invasive and Serial CSF

Collection Technique in Mice (Abstract ID 2306) General AD July 13 (Mon.) Could Driving Time to Infusion Sites be an Obstacle to

Receiving Alzheimer's Treatments? (Abstract ID 2151) General AD July 13 (Mon.) Treatment Goals for Anti-Amyloid Therapy (AAT) in Early-AD:

A Consensus from U.S. Dementia Specialists (Abstract ID

13578) General AD July 14 (Tues.) From Feasibility to Real-World Readiness: Interpreting

Evidence for Self-Administered Digital Cognitive Assessments

(Abstract ID 10780)

**Poster viewing time is set from 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM BST on the date of presentation

Eisai-Sponsored Symposium

***Symposium is intended for HCPs only

Asset / Presentation

Date and Time (BST) Title Lecanemab July 14 (Tues.) 12:30 – 1:45 PM Early Intervention in Alzheimer's Disease: Building the Evidence from

Pathology to Practice

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agents will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Public Relations Department,

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120

Eisai Europe, Ltd.

(Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Russia)

EMEA Communications Department

+44 (0) 7739-600-678

[email protected]

Eisai, Inc. (U.S.)

Julie Edelman

+1-862-213-5915

Julie [email protected]

[Notes to editors]

About lecanemab (generic name, brand name: LEQEMBI®)

Lecanemab is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).



Lecanemab has been approved in 53 countries and regions including Japan, the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia, and is under regulatory review in 6 countries. Following the initial phase with treatment every two weeks for 18 months, intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing with treatment every four weeks was approved in 8 countries including the U.S., China, the UK, and others, and applications have been filed in 12 countries and regions. The U.S. FDA approved Eisai's Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous maintenance dosing with LEQEMBI IQLIK in August 2025. A Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for initiation treatment was accepted in January 2026 and granted Priority Review. The sBLA has been assigned an extended Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 24, 2026. In November 2025, an application for a subcutaneous injectable formulation in Japan was submitted. In January 2026, the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the subcutaneous formulation was accepted in China. In December 2025, Lecanemab (IV) has been included in the "Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List", recently introduced by the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) of China.



Since July 2020 the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in AD and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, Eisai and Biogen. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy.

About Protofibrils

Protofibrils are believed to contribute to the brain injury that occurs with AD and are considered to be the most toxic form of soluble Aβ, having a primary role in the cognitive decline associated with this progressive, debilitating condition.1 Protofibrils cause injury to neurons in the brain, which in turn, can negatively impact cognitive function via multiple mechanisms, not only increasing the development of insoluble Aβ plaques but also increasing direct damage to brain cell membranes and the connections that transmit signals between nerve cells or nerve cells and other cells. It is believed the reduction of protofibrils may prevent the progression of AD by reducing damage to neurons in the brain and cognitive dysfunction.2

About etalanetug (E2814)

Etalanetug is an anti-MTBR (microtubule-binding region) tau antibody discovered through collaborative research between Eisai and University College London. It is designed to inhibit the propagation of tau seeds within the brain. Etalanetug is being developed as a potential disease-modifying therapy for tauopathies, including sporadic Alzheimer's disease (AD).



Currently, etalanetug is being evaluated in two ongoing clinical studies: the Tau NexGen Phase 2/3 trial in dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD), conducted under the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) and led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, added to the standard-of-care anti-Aβ protofibril antibody lecanemab (brand name: LEQEMBI), and the Phase 2 Study 202, a global randomized trial in individuals with early sporadic AD, also assessing etalanetug added to lecanemab. In September 2025, etalanetug received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About the Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen for AD

Eisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments since 2014. Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with both companies co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for AD

Since 2005, Eisai and BioArctic have had a long-term collaboration regarding the development and commercialization of AD treatments. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement with BioArctic in December 2007. The development and commercialization agreement on the antibody lecanemab back-up was signed in May 2015.

References

Amin L, Harris DA. Aβ receptors specifically recognize molecular features displayed by fibril ends and neurotoxic oligomers. Nat Commun. 2021;12: 3451. doi:10.1038/s41467-021-23507-z. Ono K, Tsuji M. Protofibrils of Amyloid-β are Important Targets of a Disease-Modifying Approach for Alzheimer's Disease. Int J Mol Sci. 2020;21(3):952. doi: 10.3390/ijms21030952. PMID: 32023927; PMCID: PMC7037706.

SOURCE Eisai Inc.