Eisai to Showcase Alzheimer's Disease Portfolio with More Than 50 Presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2026 (AAIC®)

News provided byEisai Inc.
Jun 29, 2026, 07:30 ET
TOKYO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the company will present the latest findings from its Alzheimer's disease (AD) research, including lecanemab (brand name: LEQEMBI®), our anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and anti-MTBR (microtubule binding region) tau antibody, etalanetug (E2814), at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2026 (AAIC®) from July 12-15 in London and online. Eisai will present 52 abstracts across its AD portfolio at AAIC. Highlights include a Developing Topics Session and a Featured Research Session on lecanemab, featuring four and six oral presentations, respectively, alongside 10 additional key oral presentations and 32 posters. Eisai will also host a symposium on early intervention in AD.
Key Presentations
A Developing Topics Session will feature emerging clinical evidence and practical use considerations for the subcutaneous formulation of lecanemab, including clinical trial and real-world patient experience. A Featured Research Session will highlight data from the LEADER study evaluating real-world lecanemab use in diverse US clinical settings three years post-approval, including results on maintenance dosing with IV treatment every four weeks and the first reported findings of at-home subcutaneous administration.
Presentations on the Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 study in preclinical AD will highlight progress of the trial including updates on participant retention and engagement.
Additional oral presentations will highlight a Phase 2 trial of etalanetug with background lecanemab, and the effect on tau pathology.
"We are sharing a broad and robust data set at AAIC spanning the Alzheimer's disease continuum, multiple therapeutic targets, and modes of administration, underscoring our commitment to advancing care for this complex disease," said Lynn D. Kramer, M.D., FAAN, Chief Clinical Officer, Deep Human Biology Learning (DHBL), Eisai. "Growing real-world experience with lecanemab, along with insights from patients, care partners, and clinicians, continues to add to our understanding of the value of early intervention, long-term treatment, and patient choice in care delivery."
AAIC 2026 Presentations Relating to Eisai's Key Compounds and Research
Developing Topics Session #1-32-FRS-C: Lecanemab Subcutaneous Formulation in Early Alzheimer's Disease: Emerging Clinical Evidence and Practical Use Considerations
4:15-5:45 PM BST, Sunday, July 12
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Session Program
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Overview of Lecanemab Subcutaneous Formulation in Early Alzheimer's Disease
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Safety Profile of a Subcutaneous Lecanemab Formulation
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Clinical Outcomes and Patient Experience of Subcutaneous Lecanemab Administration from an
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Real-World Patient-Reported Outcomes with Subcutaneous Lecanemab Treatment in Early Alzheimer's
Featured Research Session #4-33-FRS-A: Lecanemab Three Years Post-Approval: A Comprehensive Multicenter, Real-World, Retrospective Study (LEADER) in Diverse US Clinical Settings
4:15-5:45 PM BST, Tuesday, July 14
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Session Program
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A Three-year Update of Lecanemab in Early Alzheimer's Disease: A Comprehensive Multicenter, Real-
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Lecanemab Use and Clinical Outcomes by APOE ε4 Status, Concomitant Medications, Sex, Race, and
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Real-World Use of Lecanemab Once-Monthly Maintenance Dosing in Early Alzheimer's Disease: A
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The First Reported Findings of At-Home Subcutaneous Lecanemab Administration: A Real-World,
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Real-World Insights on Lecanemab Maintenance Therapy Patient Pathway From A Multicenter, Real-
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Physician and Perceived Patient Satisfaction with Lecanemab Maintenance Therapy: An Update from
Additional Oral Presentations
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Asset / Topic, Presentation Date
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Presentation Title
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Lecanemab
July 12 (Sun.)
2:00 – 3:30 PM
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Developing Topics Session 1-23-FRS-B: Developing Topics in
Presentation: Treatment Actions following ARIA in Patients
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Lecanemab
July 13 (Mon.)
8:00 – 8:45 AM
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Developing Topic Session #2-6-DEV: Developing Topics in
Presentation: Sex-Based Outcomes of Lecanemab in Early
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Lecanemab
July 13 (Mon.)
9:00 – 10:30 AM
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Featured Research Session #2-15-FRS-A: External Controls In
Presentation: External Controls in Open-Label Extensions:
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Lecanemab
July 14 (Tues.)
8:00 – 8:45 AM
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Developing Topics Session #3-4-DEV: Developing Topics in
Presentation: Broad Modulation of Core Tau Biomarkers,
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Lecanemab
July 14 (Tues.)
8:00 – 8:45 AM
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Developing Topics Session #3-4-DEV: Developing Topics in
Presentation: Tau PET Change in CLARITY-AD (Abstract ID
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Lecanemab
July 14 (Tues)
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Developing Topics Session #3-3-DEV: Developing Topics in
Presentation: Racial And Ethnic Differences in %p-tau217
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Lecanemab
July 14 (Tues.)
9:00 – 10:30 AM
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Featured Research Session #3-15-FRS-A: Anti-Amyloid
Presentation: Lecanemab Clinical Practice: A Multicenter,
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Etalanetug (E2814)
July 13 (Mon.)
9:00 – 10:30 AM
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Featured Research Session #2-17-FRS-A: Alzheimer's Therapy:
Presentation: Baseline Imaging Characteristics of Participants in
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Etalanetug (E2814)
July 13 (Mon.)
9:00 – 10:30 AM
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Featured Research Session #2-17-FRS-A: Alzheimer's Therapy:
Presentation: Etalanetug and Tau Tangle Specific Plasma
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Biomarkers
July 14 (Tues.)
8:00 – 8:45 AM
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Developing Topics Session #3-3-DEV: Developing Topics in
Presentation: Refining Plasma pTau217/Aβ42 Cutoffs for
Poster Presentations
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Asset / Topic, Presentation Date**
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Title, Abstract Number
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Lecanemab
July 12 (Sun.)
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Characterization and Utilization Assessment of a Centrally
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Lecanemab
July 12 (Sun.)
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Long-Term Persistence and Patient Characteristics for
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Lecanemab
July 12 (Sun.)
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Retrospective Case Series of Real-world Clinical and Patient-
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Lecanemab
July 12 (Sun.)
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Retrospective Observational Cohort Study of Real-world Clinical
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Lecanemab
July 13 (Mon.)
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Subcutaneous Lecanemab Administration in an Alzheimer's
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Lecanemab
July 13 (Mon.)
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INITIATE-SC: A Multicenter Real-World Study of
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Lecanemab
July 13 (Mon.)
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Continued or Time-limited Treatment Benefits of Anti-amyloid
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Lecanemab
July 13 (Mon.)
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Early Alzheimer's Disease Treated with Lecanemab: A Real-
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Lecanemab
July 13 (Mon.)
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Communicating Participant Milestones to Enhance Trial
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Lecanemab
July 13 (Mon.)
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Initial Real-World Experience in Using Lecanemab in Hong
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Lecanemab
July 14 (Tues.)
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Real-World Lecanemab Treatment in Early Alzheimer's Disease:
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Lecanemab
July 15 (Weds.)
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A Time and Motion and Patient Satisfaction Study of
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Lecanemab
July 15 (Weds.)
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Differential Costs Of Amyloid-related Imaging Abnormality
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Lecanemab
July 15 (Weds.)
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VISION AD-JP: A Prospective Multicenter Real-world Study of
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Lecanemab
July 15 (Weds.)
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Real-World Outcomes with Lecanemab Treatment in a New
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Lecanemab
July 15 (Weds.)
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Estimating the Economic Impact of Delayed Alzheimer's Disease
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Lecanemab
July 15 (Weds.)
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Economic, Health, and Quality-of-Life Burden on Caregivers and
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Etalanetug (E2814)
July 13 (Mon.)
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A Surrogate Antibody Of Etalanetug, H25L15-hIgG1, and
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Etalanetug (E2814)
July 14 (Tues.)
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A Novel CSF eMTBR-tau243 Immunoassay for Detecting AD
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Biomarkers
July 12 (Sun.)
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Blood-Based Biomarkers in Early Alzheimer's Disease: Real-
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Biomarkers
July 12 (Sun.)
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From First Visit to Disclosure: Confirmatory Blood-Based
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Biomarkers
July 12 (Sun.)
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Practical Factors Influencing the Use of Confirmatory Blood-
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Biomarkers
July 12 (Sun.)
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Frontline Perspectives on the Real-World Use of Blood-Based
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Biomarkers
July 13 (Mon.)
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Evolution of Real-World Blood-Based Biomarker Use in the
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Biomarkers
July 13 (Mon.)
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Retrospective Analysis of Costs of Amyloid Diagnostic Tests
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Biomarkers
July 13 (Mon.)
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Piloting Digital Cognitive Assessments and a Blood-Based
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Biomarkers
July 13 (Mon.)
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Real-World Diagnostic Pathways For Alzheimer's Disease In
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Biomarkers
July 15 (Weds.)
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Integrated Peptide-Level Global Proteomics and Co-
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Biomarkers (non-clinical)
July 12 (Sun.)
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Proteomic Assessment of CSF Biomarkers of
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General AD
July 13 (Mon.)
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Could Driving Time to Infusion Sites be an Obstacle to
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General AD
July 13 (Mon.)
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Treatment Goals for Anti-Amyloid Therapy (AAT) in Early-AD:
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General AD
July 14 (Tues.)
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From Feasibility to Real-World Readiness: Interpreting
**Poster viewing time is set from 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM BST on the date of presentation
Eisai-Sponsored Symposium
***Symposium is intended for HCPs only
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Asset / Presentation
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Title
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Lecanemab
July 14 (Tues.)
12:30 – 1:45 PM
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Early Intervention in Alzheimer's Disease: Building the Evidence from
Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.
This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agents will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120
Eisai Europe, Ltd.
(Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Russia)
EMEA Communications Department
+44 (0) 7739-600-678
[email protected]
Eisai, Inc. (U.S.)
Julie Edelman
+1-862-213-5915
Julie [email protected]
[Notes to editors]
- About lecanemab (generic name, brand name: LEQEMBI®)
Lecanemab is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).
Lecanemab has been approved in 53 countries and regions including Japan, the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia, and is under regulatory review in 6 countries. Following the initial phase with treatment every two weeks for 18 months, intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing with treatment every four weeks was approved in 8 countries including the U.S., China, the UK, and others, and applications have been filed in 12 countries and regions. The U.S. FDA approved Eisai's Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous maintenance dosing with LEQEMBI IQLIK in August 2025. A Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for initiation treatment was accepted in January 2026 and granted Priority Review. The sBLA has been assigned an extended Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 24, 2026. In November 2025, an application for a subcutaneous injectable formulation in Japan was submitted. In January 2026, the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the subcutaneous formulation was accepted in China. In December 2025, Lecanemab (IV) has been included in the "Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List", recently introduced by the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) of China.
Since July 2020 the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in AD and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, Eisai and Biogen. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy.
- About Protofibrils
Protofibrils are believed to contribute to the brain injury that occurs with AD and are considered to be the most toxic form of soluble Aβ, having a primary role in the cognitive decline associated with this progressive, debilitating condition.1 Protofibrils cause injury to neurons in the brain, which in turn, can negatively impact cognitive function via multiple mechanisms, not only increasing the development of insoluble Aβ plaques but also increasing direct damage to brain cell membranes and the connections that transmit signals between nerve cells or nerve cells and other cells. It is believed the reduction of protofibrils may prevent the progression of AD by reducing damage to neurons in the brain and cognitive dysfunction.2
- About etalanetug (E2814)
Etalanetug is an anti-MTBR (microtubule-binding region) tau antibody discovered through collaborative research between Eisai and University College London. It is designed to inhibit the propagation of tau seeds within the brain. Etalanetug is being developed as a potential disease-modifying therapy for tauopathies, including sporadic Alzheimer's disease (AD).
Currently, etalanetug is being evaluated in two ongoing clinical studies: the Tau NexGen Phase 2/3 trial in dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease (DIAD), conducted under the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU) and led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, added to the standard-of-care anti-Aβ protofibril antibody lecanemab (brand name: LEQEMBI), and the Phase 2 Study 202, a global randomized trial in individuals with early sporadic AD, also assessing etalanetug added to lecanemab. In September 2025, etalanetug received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- About the Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen for AD
Eisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments since 2014. Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with both companies co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.
- About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for AD
Since 2005, Eisai and BioArctic have had a long-term collaboration regarding the development and commercialization of AD treatments. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement with BioArctic in December 2007. The development and commercialization agreement on the antibody lecanemab back-up was signed in May 2015.
References
- Amin L, Harris DA. Aβ receptors specifically recognize molecular features displayed by fibril ends and neurotoxic oligomers. Nat Commun. 2021;12: 3451. doi:10.1038/s41467-021-23507-z.
- Ono K, Tsuji M. Protofibrils of Amyloid-β are Important Targets of a Disease-Modifying Approach for Alzheimer's Disease. Int J Mol Sci. 2020;21(3):952. doi: 10.3390/ijms21030952. PMID: 32023927; PMCID: PMC7037706.
SOURCE Eisai Inc.
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