EKA Unveils Game-Changing AI Infrastructure TMS for Supply Chain

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc., a leading provider of integrated cloud-based freight management, has launched its proprietary AI-powered TMS platform, EKA Omni-TMS™, designed for trucking, broker, logistics, and shipper businesses of all sizes, available now at https://www.go-eka.ai

"Unlike other TMS solutions that add AI as an afterthought, EKA Omni-TMS™ is purposefully built with affordable and proprietary AI as its core, running operations such as dispatch, document handling, pricing, compliance, and real-time on-time load visibility. The software interface is designed for users to manage exceptions and decisions efficiently," says JJ Singh. CEO and Founder, EKA Solutions, Inc. "Companies using EKA's AI infrastructure Omni-TMS™ can expect orders of magnitude gains in productivity, workflow speed, data accuracy, real-time intelligence, and consistency compared to traditional legacy and cloud based TMS systems," adds Singh.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc. provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers that deliver related services. Also, EKA provides the AI infrastructure-based Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for – virtually – everyone. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools and proprietary AI Agents, enabling hyper automation and business intelligence driving the next level of customer and partner experience and performance. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.ai

For all other inquiries:

Arune Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE EKA Solutions, Inc.