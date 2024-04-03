El Bandido Yankee Releases Authentic Small Batch Añejo Tequila "This Bandido's Done Time"

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good things take time, great things take a little longer, and this Bandido's Done Time. After four years, El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company, an ultra-premium spirits brand, announces the launch of its third expression: Tequila Añejo. Just in time for summer, completing the trifecta, their highest-rated tequila yet, with scores above 93 points, is hitting the market!

Sourced from the finest ingredients, including 100% Blue Weber Agave, the El Bandido Yankee Añejo is all-natural, with zero color or flavor additives. Notice its nearly translucent caramel color. Produced by third-generation distillers Juan Eduardo Nuñez and Karina Rojo at the Jalisco-based El Viejito Distillery, it spends over 12 months aging in American Oak bourbon barrels, stripped and recharred to enhance flavors. This new expression presents a butterscotch profile with notes of toasted vanilla, pepper, and cinnamon, best served neat.

Founders, packaging entrepreneur, and former NFL player Jim Bob Morris, along with NHL Hall of Fame Hockey Player Chris Chelios, are thrilled to bring another true tequila, authentically crafted, to its growing fan base.

"Friends, raise your glasses high, to the spirit that brings us together and the moments that make life worth savoring. To El Bandido Yankee Añejo, - here's to the good times, the laughter, and the unbeatable smoothness that accompanies every sip. May this añejo not only mark the excellence of what we've achieved but also the warmth and camaraderie that binds us — cheers to us, to joy, and to the highest-rated añejo gracing our shores this year," said Founder Jim Bob Morris.

Bandidos chase life in every way, taking "Tequila to the Track" with top stars of racing, to Daytona, Indy, and beyond. Tailgates bring big game Bandidos together to celebrate their teams with Tequila—from the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to Arrowhead and fans of the Championship Chiefs. They also grace the stage for sold-out shows with Jelly Roll, taking El Bandido Yankee Tequila on tour, city after city, celebrating and sharing with family, friends, and fans.

With only 12,000 bottles produced, the new limited edition añejo will be gone fast! Perfectly priced at $67.99 in major retailers across IL, CA, AZ, MI, WI, KS, GA, FL, CO, TX, NV, MN, MO, TN, IN or available for purchase online at www.elbandidoyankee.com to all U.S. locations.

"This añejo is an outstanding value, and extremely approachable and delicious. To produce an añejo of this quality under $70 is a rare feat in today's tequila market," said tequila content creator and educator Jay Baer.

To find El Bandido Yankee Tequila or learn more, visit elbandidoyankee.com.

About El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company

El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company is an independent spirits company founded by Jim Bob Morris and Chris Chelios, both former professional athletes and entrepreneurs in the packaging, entertainment and restaurant areas. El Bandido Yankee's ultra-premium, criminally smooth tequilas are handcrafted from start to finish at El Viejito Distillery in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, using centuries-old processes. Twice distilled and fully oxygenated, the tequilas are made with fully mature, 100% blue weber agave. El Bandido Yankee tequila is crafted using sustainable practices and collaborates with not-for-profit S.A.C.R.E.D. to improve the lives of people in rural Mexican communities. To learn more about El Bandido Yankee Tequila, visit www.elbandidoyankee.com.

About El Viejito Distillery

Founded in 1937 by Don Indalecio Nuñez Muro, the historic El Viejito Distillery today remains committed to preserving its time-honored traditions of producing handcrafted tequila. The distillery far exceeds all environmental standards by maintaining a voluntary certification. Dedicated to elevating and celebrating women in the industry, more than 50% of its employees are women.

