El Rio Grande Latin Market Celebrates Revamped Dallas Location

The supermarket chain will unveil its refreshed store with a community celebration on Wednesday, July 1st

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, El Rio Grande Latin Market will unveil a revamped version of its Dallas - Buckner location with a special community event, starting at 8:00 AM, at 3035 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX. Updates to the store include a refreshed interior design, improved merchandising, and an expanded assortment of products throughout key departments.

Throughout the celebration, customers can enjoy product samples and food demonstrations inside and outside of the store, highlighting the flavors and specialties that have made El Rio Grande a community favorite.

The renovation reflects El Rio Grande's ongoing commitment to serving Dallas-Fort Worth families with high-quality products, authentic Latin American flavors, and a welcoming neighborhood market experience.

The first 150 customers will receive complimentary grocery bags filled with products from the store, while the first 10 customers in line will receive $25 El Rio Grande gift certificates.

"We wanted to refresh this location as a way to give back to our customers and make the shopping experience more enjoyable," said Lizette Gomez, Director of Marketing at El Rio Grande Latin Market. "This store has been an important part of the community, and we're excited to welcome shoppers into a modernized space while continuing to offer the products, flavors, and service they know and love."

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the store's signature departments, which showcase the authentic flavors and traditions that define the El Rio Grande shopping experience. The refreshed location features:

La Palapa Juice Bar serving freshly prepared aguas frescas, juices, and fresh-cut fruit.

serving freshly prepared aguas frescas, juices, and fresh-cut fruit. Carnicería offering a wide selection of fresh-cut meats, marinated specialties, and butcher-prepared selections that are staples of Latin cuisine.

offering a wide selection of fresh-cut meats, marinated specialties, and butcher-prepared selections that are staples of Latin cuisine. Produce Department stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and hard-to-find ingredients commonly used in Latin American cooking.

stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and hard-to-find ingredients commonly used in Latin American cooking. Cocina El Rio featuring freshly prepared meals made using in-house recipes, including tacos, carnitas, caldo de pollo, and fish tacos. The kitchen also prepares fresh salsas daily in-house, bringing authentic, homestyle Latin flavors to customers seeking convenient and delicious dining options.

featuring freshly prepared meals made using in-house recipes, including tacos, carnitas, caldo de pollo, and fish tacos. The kitchen also prepares fresh salsas daily in-house, bringing authentic, homestyle Latin flavors to customers seeking convenient and delicious dining options. Panadería where shoppers can enjoy freshly baked breads, pastries, cakes, and traditional sweet treats made throughout the day, including baked bolillo made in-house, conchas, and other traditional cakes.

Community members are encouraged to stop by El Rio Grande on July 1st to explore the updated store, take advantage of the special promotions, and join in the celebration.

About El Rio Grande Latin Market

El Rio Grande Latin Market is a family-founded grocery retailer serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community with authentic Latin American products, fresh ingredients, and culturally rooted shopping experiences. Known for its fresh meat counter, panadería, taquería, and special grocery offerings, El Rio Grande has become a trusted destination for Hispanic households while also introducing broader audiences to Latin flavors, traditions, and cuisine. With a strong emphasis on community, quality, and accessibility, the brand continues to celebrate and elevate Latin culture through food and everyday connection.

SOURCE El Rio Grande