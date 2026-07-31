Elanco Releases 2025 Impact Report, Demonstrating How Animal Health Helps Meet Society's Growing Needs

Report highlights Elanco's impact through innovation, expanded access to animal care, a stronger and more sustainable food system and investment in people and communities

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today released its 2025 Impact Report, "Leading with Purpose," highlighting how the company brings together purpose, innovation and business strategy to help address some of society's most pressing challenges.

The report details Elanco's progress across four interconnected areas: going beyond for animals, customers, society and its people. Together, these priorities demonstrate how Elanco can help animals live healthier, more active lives; support farmers and veterinarians; strengthen the global food supply; and contribute to healthier, more resilient communities.

"Animals are at the center of two of society's most fundamental needs: nutritious food and meaningful companionship," said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco. "As demand for both continues to grow, animal health has never been more important. Elanco and our industry help pets live longer, healthier lives while enabling farmers to produce safe, affordable and sustainable protein. By connecting our purpose with our strategy, we put impact at the heart of how we innovate and help address some of the world's most pressing challenges."

Report Highlights

Elanco's achievements highlighted in the report include:

Going Beyond for Animals

Generated $892 million in 2025 revenue from new innovation, led by products including Credelio Quattro, Zenrelia, Experior and AdTab.





Progressed Elanco's next wave of innovation, including 5-6 blockbuster-potential approvals by 2031, with unprobabilized potential peak sales value of more than $2 billion – effectively doubling the value of the last wave.





Established Credelio Quattro as Elanco's fastest pet health blockbuster and one of the fastest in the animal health industry.





Helped treat more than two million itchy dogs worldwide to date with Zenrelia.





Secured emergency and conditional regulatory authorizations to help protect pets and livestock from New World screwworm, an emerging pest that can infest any warm-blooded animals – including livestock and pets.





Supported more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescue organizations through Paws for Purpose+ and expanded partnerships with IndyHumane and Medical Mutts Service Dogs.

Going Beyond for Customers

Helped feedyards measure, quantify and monetize carbon-reduction interventions for more than 1.4 million cattle in 2025, resulting in more than 200,000 metric tons of CO₂e reductions.





Expanded the use of science-based products and digital tools, including Bovaer, Experior, Rumensin, Zimprova and UpLook, to help producers improve efficiency and environmental sustainability.





Continued investing in the wellbeing and development of veterinarians through mental health resources, professional education, fellowships and global academic partnerships.

Going Beyond for Society

Advanced food safety through a global Salmonella control program operating in 23 countries.





Promoted responsible antimicrobial use through industry-leading stewardship initiatives and global partnerships.





Launched Nutrition Secure Indy, providing animal protein, produce, milk and eggs to 250 Indianapolis families while studying the connection between nutrition access and health and community outcomes.





Opened Elanco's new global headquarters as the anchor of the One Health Innovation District, created in partnership with Purdue University to accelerate collaboration across animal, human and plant health.





Strengthened product and consumer safety by recovering more than 160,000 counterfeit products valued at over $13 million.

Going Beyond for Our People

Achieved an employee engagement score of 73%, 4 percentage points above the external benchmark.





Expanded employee ownership through a new ownership award program and strengthened an ownership mindset through Ascend.





Invested in leadership development through the launch of Leader 2030 and other programs focused on building the workforce of the future.





Mobilized employees to contribute more than 28,000 volunteer hours, with 22.6% employee participation, supporting 938 nonprofit organizations worldwide.

The report also outlines Elanco's governance and responsible business practices, including its approach to product quality and safety, animal welfare, environmental resilience, employee health and safety, ethical conduct and oversight of environmental, social and governance-related risks and opportunities.

"Our people bring our purpose to life every day, in laboratories, manufacturing sites, veterinary clinics, farms, communities and homes," Simmons said. "The progress reflected in this report demonstrates what is possible when innovation, customer value and purpose work together to improve the health of animals and the lives of the people who depend on them."

The complete 2025 Elanco Impact Report and supporting environmental, social and governance disclosures are available here.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health