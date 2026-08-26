Elanco Scales Biologics Capabilities with Expansion of Kansas Manufacturing Facility

The completed 25,000-square-foot Elwood site expansion bolsters Elanco's monoclonal antibody (mAb) production; supports delivery of next-generation pipeline

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced the on-time completion of a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing expansion of its Elwood, Kansas manufacturing site. As one of only two animal health companies with mAb solutions on the market today, the expansion further strengthens Elanco's leadership in the biologics space.

"When we announced the expansion two years ago, we recognized that executing the most exciting pipeline in Elanco's history required a manufacturing footprint capable of matching our innovation ambition," said Grace McArdle, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Quality. "The expanded monoclonal antibody capacity ensures that as Elanco continues to pioneer breakthroughs in animal health, we are ready to meet pet owner and veterinarian demand with a safe and reliable supply. It also brings high demand, impactful jobs to the region. We appreciate the commitment of the State of Kansas, Doniphan County and the City of Elwood to help pets live longer, healthier, more active lives."

The company recently announced the phased launch of Befrena™ (tirnovetmab), a new anti-IL-31 mAb injection for treatment of canine allergic and atopic dermatitis. In addition to Befrena, Elanco's first mAb product, Trutect™ (formerly Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody), received full approval in 2025 as the first and only approved therapeutic solution for canine parvovirus. Both products are currently manufactured at Elanco's Elwood facility.

"Pets are integral and central to our lives and Elanco's charge is clear to keep innovating to make life better for animals," said Jeff Simmons, President and CEO. "With customer demand for Befrena two times above expectations, this expansion was key in ramping capacity to meet demand as we anticipate reaching unconstrained levels in early 2027. Our R&D and manufacturing engine is stronger than ever to deliver a consistent flow of high impact innovation to meet higher pet owner expectation of care now and into the next decade."

This expansion comes at a pivotal time when pet owners' expectations for care are higher than ever. According to Elanco's latest survey of 1,409 U.S. pet owners conducted earlier this year, even with rising costs across spending categories, including higher gas prices, pet health and wellness remain top priorities as a protected budget itemi. This prioritization reflects a growing demand for comprehensive portfolios and innovative solutions, such as monoclonal antibodies, that can enhance the quality of life for pets.

"Today's milestone reinforces Elanco's commitment to going beyond to deliver differentiated, high impact innovation in key therapeutic areas," said Dr. Ellen de Brabander, Executive Vice President, Research, Development and Regulatory Affairs. "As we continue to draw insights from monoclonal advancements in human health, we believe that antibody-based therapies have untapped potential in animal health. With the expansion of our Elwood manufacturing site, we are now better positioned to scale the future of our innovation portfolio."

In addition to increasing production capacity of the manufacturing site by more than four times with upstream and downstream processing equipment, this $120 million investment also includes: a new pilot plant to accelerate process development and deliver the materials needed for clinical testing, a new quality control laboratory and additional support spaces. Another $30 million investment is planned through 2028 to include additional warehousing, for a total investment of $150 million. Design-build firm Burns & McDonnell, headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., led the expansion project as the primary provider of integrated design and construction services.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

i Elanco Animal Health. Data on File. REF-30035

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 [email protected]

Media Contact: McKenna Shuler (317) 348-3165 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health