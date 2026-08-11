ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Order backlog at $32.0 billion; Revenues of $2.3 billion; GAAP net income of $173.6 million; Non-GAAP net income of $199.1 million; GAAP net EPS of $3.61; Non-GAAP net EPS of $4.14

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company"), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as Non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors with a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's Non-GAAP definitions see page 11 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, stated:

"The strong momentum in the second quarter was sustained, delivering double-digit growth in sales, backlog and earnings per share, improved profitability, and strong cash flow generation. Our backlog reached a new record of $32 billion, providing long-term visibility and demonstrating the continued confidence of customers worldwide in Elbit Systems' technologies and capabilities.

Elbit Systems continues to invest in R&D to secure our future growth. Our increased capital investments in production infrastructure reflect a disciplined approach to scaling the business, enhancing execution, increasing capacity, and supporting our ability to deliver at scale, while converting backlog into sustainable revenue and earnings growth.

Elbit Systems is leading the development of next-generation high power laser and directed energy capabilities. Most recently, we unveiled our airborne high-power laser system, currently under development for helicopters and fighter aircraft. This new capability builds on decades of technological and operational experience and will further expand Elbit Systems' broad portfolio of systems, supporting customers and helping protect nations and critical assets around the world."

Second quarter 2026 results:

Revenues in the second quarter of 2026 were $2,287.1 million, as compared to $1,972.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.

C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 11% in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to the increase in radio systems and command and control systems sales in Europe. ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 22% in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to increased sales of airborne and land High Power Laser, Electronic Warfare and Maritime systems in Asia-Pacific. Land revenues increased by 32% in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to ammunition and munition sales in Israel. Elbit systems of America revenues increased by 17% in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to a one-time favorable project mix and the increase in sales of Night-Vision Systems, Maritime systems and Electronic systems. Aerospace revenues decreased by 8% in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to a one-time unfavorable project mix and decreased sales of training and simulation systems in Europe partially offset by the increase in UAV sales in Israel.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 10.

GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2026 was $579.0 million (25.3% of revenues), as compared to $472.9 million (24.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $586.5 million (25.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $480.4 million (24.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses, net were $159.1 million (7.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $129.7 million (6.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $103.2 million (4.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $91.5 million (4.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses, net were $97.9 million (4.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $93.9 million (4.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2026 was $218.8 million (9.6% of revenues), as compared to $157.8 million (8.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $237.5 million (10.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $175.1 million (8.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Financial expenses, net were $22.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $31.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in financial expenses, net in the second quarter of 2026 was mainly due to a reduction in the average debt.

Taxes on income were $32.7 million (effective tax rate of 16.4%) in the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $7.1 million (effective tax rate of 5.6%) in the second quarter of 2025. The higher tax expense in the second quarter of 2026 was mainly driven by the implementation of the OECD Pillar II global minimum tax rules.

* see page 11

GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 was $173.6 million (7.6% of revenues), as compared to $125.7 million (6.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 was in line with the increase in the Company's activity. Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 was $199.1 million (8.7% of revenues), as compared to $151.0 million (7.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 were $3.61, as compared to $2.69 in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $4.14 for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $3.23 for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company's order backlog as of June 30, 2026 totaled $32.0 billion. The increase in backlog during the quarter came mainly from Europe. Approximately 73% of the current backlog is attributable to orders outside of Israel. Approximately 42% of the order backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2026 and 2027.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $517.8 million, as compared to cash flow provided by operating activities of $304.0 million in the six months ended June 30, of 2025. The cash flow in the second quarter of 2026 was affected mainly by the strong increase in net income and an increase in contract liabilities.

* see page 11

Impact of the recent conflicts in the Middle East on the Company:

The war which began on October 7, 2023, continued throughout most of 2025, with ceasefires agreed to between Israel and Lebanon involving the conflict with Hezbollah in November 2024, and, after an intensified period of conflict that lasted 12 days, a ceasefire was declared with Iran in June 2025. A ceasefire with Hamas was agreed to in January 2025, and a subsequent ceasefire with Hamas was agreed to in October 2025. On February 28, 2026, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran named "Operation Epic Fury" by the U.S., and "Operation Roaring Lion" by Israel, targeting key Iranian officials and targets. Iran launched attacks against Israel and at U.S. military bases across the region, including strikes in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Jordan. On March 2, 2026 Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel. After an intensified period of conflict that lasted 40 days, a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which was subsequently extended, took effect on April 8, 2026, and a separate ten–day cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, which was subsequently extended, began on April 16, 2026. On June 18, 2026, the U.S. and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles providing for, among other things, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a 60-day period for further negotiations. On June 26, 2026, a trilateral ceasefire agreement was signed between Israel, the U.S. and Lebanon. In early July 2026, the U.S.-Iran MOU collapsed following Iranian attacks on merchant ships attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent U.S. strikes on Iranian targets; as of the date of this filing, hostilities between the U.S. and Iran have resumed. The current situation remains uncertain, including in light of violations of the ceasefire arrangements since they began.

Since the commencement of the war and the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, Elbit Systems has experienced a continued material increase in the demand for its products and solutions from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) compared to the demand levels prior to the war. Such increased demand may continue and could generate material additional orders to the Company.

As a result of the war and the other conflicts in the Middle East, some of Elbit Systems' operations have experienced disruptions due to supply chain and operational constraints, including among others increases in transportation costs and delays due to factors such as the Houthi movement attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, material and component shortages and elevated prices, employee call-ups for reserve duty, limitations imposed by some countries on engagement with Israel and attacks on some of Elbit Systems' global facilities by anti-Israeli organizations.

Elbit Systems has taken various steps to protect its employees worldwide, to support increased production, to increase raw material and component inventories, to mitigate supply chain disruptions and to maintain business continuity. Following the ceasefire agreements described above, these operational effects on the Company have been reduced, however, such effects on the Company's performance could increase again, depending on future developments that are difficult to predict at this time, including the duration and scope of these conflicts and the continuity and stability of the ceasefire arrangements.

The Law for the Encouragement and Incentivization of Research and Development:

On March 31, 2026, the Knesset enacted the Law for the Encouragement and Incentivization of Research and Development 5786-2026 (the "R&D Law"). The R&D Law applies to qualifying R&D expenditures incurred at the beginning of the tax year starting January 1, 2026. The Company implemented the new R&D Law for the first time and recognized a cumulative year-to-date impact of approximately $40 million.

Recent Events:

On May 28, 2026, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $350 million from an international customer to deliver upgrades for Main Battle Tanks (MBTs). The program includes the integration of advanced Fire Control Systems, Electric Gun & Turret Drive Systems, Communication and Situational Awareness solutions, as well as Mid Life Upgrade package. The contract will be performed over a period of four years.

On July 20, 2026, the Company announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, has received multiple awards from U.S. Customs and Border Protection totaling over $370 million to enhance U.S. national security, with work to be performed through May 2029.

On August 6, 2026, the Company announced that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 5, 2026 at the Company's offices in Haifa, the proposed resolutions described in the Proxy Statement to the Shareholders dated July 1, 2026 were approved by the required majority.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend's record date is October 13, 2026. The dividend will be paid on October 26, 2026, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

Conference Call:

The Company will be hosting a conference call today, Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-866-744-5399

Canada Dial-in Number: 1-866-485-2399

Israel Dial-in Number: 03-918-0644

International Dial-in Number: 972-3-918-0644

at 9:00 am Eastern Time; 6:00 am Pacific Time; 4:00 pm Israel Time

The conference call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' website at https://www.elbitsystems.com. An online replay will be available from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to dial a replay number to listen to the call. The dial-in numbers are: 1-888-782-4291 (US and Canada) or +972-3-925-5900 (Israel and International).

About Elbit Systems:

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs over 21,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported $2,287.1 million in revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and an order backlog of $32.0 billion as of such date.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on X or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn channels.

Attachments:

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Consolidated revenue distribution by geographical regions and by segments

Company Contact: Dr. Yaacov (Kobi) Kagan, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Tel: +972-77-2946663 [email protected] Daniella Finn, VP, Investor Relations Tel: +972-77-2948984 [email protected] Dalia Bodinger, VP, Communications & Brand Tel: +972-77-2947602 [email protected]



This press release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. Forward–looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, which are difficult to predict, including projections of the Company's future financial results, its anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in its business. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward–looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; including the duration and scope of the war in Israel, and the potential impact on our operations; changes in global health and macro-economic conditions; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; changes in the competitive environment; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this press release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies. All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders. Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US Dollars in thousands)









As of June 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,336

$ 635,141 Short-term bank deposits 707,599

180,604 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 4,166,677

3,332,249 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 498,916

457,385 Inventories, net 3,236,994

3,129,756 Total current assets 8,865,522

7,735,135







Investments in affiliated companies and other companies 134,226

126,900 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 562,316

719,078 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 144,861

51,601 Deferred income taxes, net 92,512

86,679 Severance pay fund 237,093

222,555 Total 1,171,008

1,206,813







Operating lease right of use assets 500,534

515,620 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,461,412

1,382,120 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,860,172

1,821,830 Total assets $ 13,858,648

$ 12,661,518







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ —

$ 50,532 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 87,534

83,452 Operating lease liabilities 96,959

98,464 Trade payables 1,688,040

1,511,671 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,690,200

1,549,139 Contract liabilities 2,793,121

2,683,180 Total current liabilities 6,355,854

5,976,438







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 4,592

18,000 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 175,384

237,625 Employee benefit liabilities 513,699

487,760 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 150,648

137,662 Contract liabilities 1,523,198

934,256 Operating lease liabilities 487,768

476,737 Other long-term liabilities 237,487

263,067 Total long-term liabilities 3,092,776

2,555,107







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 4,409,667

4,129,598 Non-controlling interests 351

375 Total equity 4,410,018

4,129,973 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,858,648

$ 12,661,518

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (US Dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



Six months

ended June 30,

2026

Six months

ended June 30,

2025

Three months

ended June 30,

2026

Three months

ended June 30,

2025

Year ended

December 31,

2025 Revenues $ 4,475,904

$ 3,868,460

$ 2,287,058

$ 1,972,659

$ 7,938,627 Cost of revenues 3,344,838

2,941,240

1,708,051

1,499,748

6,003,374 Gross profit 1,131,066

927,220

579,007

472,911

1,935,253



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 309,510

243,937

159,124

129,668

517,142 Marketing and selling, net 204,062

192,410

103,202

91,528

399,437 General and administrative, net 193,570

183,347

97,887

93,898

347,250 Total operating expenses 707,142

619,694

360,213

315,094

1,263,829 Operating income 423,924

307,526

218,794

157,817

671,424



















Financial expenses, net (54,234)

(70,128)

(22,046)

(31,171)

(138,618) Other income (expenses), net 3,963

3,603

2,245

(1,343)

29,109 Income before income taxes 373,653

241,001

198,993

125,303

561,915 Taxes on income (55,473)

(23,118)

(32,708)

(7,057)

(55,539)

318,180

217,883

166,285

118,246

506,376



















Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies 16,200

15,509

7,240

7,776

29,243



















Net income $ 334,380

$ 233,392

$ 173,525

$ 126,022

$ 535,619



















Less: net expense (income) attributable

to non-controlling interests 44

(608)

108

(323)

(1,280) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 334,424

$ 232,784

$ 173,633

$ 125,699

$ 534,339



















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:

















Basic net earnings per share $ 7.17

$ 5.17

$ 3.71

$ 2.76

$ 11.69 Diluted net earnings per share $ 6.95

$ 5.05

$ 3.61

$ 2.69

$ 11.39



















Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:

















Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 46,622

45,052

46,766

45,513

45,710 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 48,124

46,122

48,124

46,697

46,918

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (US Dollars in thousands)



Six months

ended June

30, 2026

Six months

ended June

30, 2025

Year ended

December

31, 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 334,380

$ 233,392

$ 535,619 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 93,532

85,255

171,434 Stock-based compensation 14,567

11,496

26,391 Amortization of Series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 173

393

394 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net (1,856)

(14,751)

(14,687) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,354

1,727

2,893 Loss (gain) on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value

method —

6,954

(4,518) Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies, net of dividend received(*) (6,570)

(6,608)

(10,190) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Increase in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (813,298)

(358,217)

(659,951) Increase in inventories, net (107,042)

(171,708)

(357,926) Increase in trade payables, other payables and accrued expenses 312,916

348,910

463,913 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (9,170)

(9,598)

(26,328) Increase in contract liabilities 698,796

176,725

651,334 Net cash provided by operating activities 517,782

303,970

778,378 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets, net of investment grants and

evacuation grants (157,557)

(72,474)

(225,568) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash assumed (33,738)

—

— Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (1,917)

(100)

(2,288) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,288

458

1,133 Proceeds from sale of investments 2,100

—

15,000 Proceeds from sale of (investment in) long-term deposits, net 941

159

(31) Investment in short-term deposits, net (502,601)

(738,401)

(178,962) Net cash used in investing activities (691,484)

(810,358)

(390,716) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from issuance of shares and exercise of options 136

573,000

573,064 Repayment of commercial paper (48,409)

(95,036)

(301,591) Repayment of long-term bank loans (12,905)

(11,355)

(11,423) Proceeds from non-controlling interests, net 15,749

—

— Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (74,967)

(67,738)

(67,496) Dividends paid (81,771)

(49,103)

(111,693) Change in short-term bank credit and loans and other, net (3,936)

381

(98,733) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (206,103)

350,149

(17,872)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (379,805)

(156,239)

369,790 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD $ 635,141

$ 265,351

$ 265,351 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 255,336

$ 109,112

$ 635,141 (*) Dividend received from affiliated companies $ 9,630

$ 8,901

$ 19,053

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (US Dollars in millions)





Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:











Six months

ended June

30, 2026

%

Six months

ended June

30, 2025

%

Three

months

ended June

30, 2026

%

Three

months

ended June

30, 2025

%

Year ended

December

31, 2025

% Israel $ 1,672.9

37.4

$ 1,279.6

33.1

$ 855.0

37.4

$ 670.5

34.0

$ 2,556.4

32.2 North America 898.4

20.1

797.8

20.6

464.7

20.3

404.6

20.5

1,659.3

20.9 Europe 1,075.6

24.0

1,020.6

26.4

563.3

24.6

563.8

28.6

2,139.5

27.0 Asia-Pacific 661.7

14.8

605.1

15.6

319.9

14.0

261.9

13.3

1,243.7

15.7 Latin America 70.2

1.6

50.7

1.3

37.2

1.6

22.6

1.1

99.0

1.2 Other countries 97.1

2.1

114.7

3.0

47.0

2.1

49.3

2.5

240.7

3.0 Total revenue $ 4,475.9

100.0

$ 3,868.5

100.0

$ 2,287.1

100.0

$ 1,972.7

100.0

$ 7,938.6

100.0

Consolidated revenues by segments:

























Six months

ended June 30,

2026

Six months

ended June 30,

2025

Three months

ended June 30,

2026

Three months

ended June 30,

2025

Year ended

December 31,

2025 Aerospace

















External customers $ 877.5

$ 922.2

$ 422.7

$ 474.2

$ 1,820.9 Intersegment revenue 134.1

118.9

72.3

62.6

246.1 Total 1,011.6

1,041.1

495.0

536.8

2,067.0 C4I and Cyber

















External customers 483.2

417.2

241.1

213.0

866.2 Intersegment revenue 26.4

29.6

11.8

13.8

64.7 Total 509.6

446.8

252.9

226.8

930.9 ISTAR and EW

















External customers 773.9

614.6

$ 402.1

311.1

1,323.5 Intersegment revenue 96.9

113.9

45.7

56.4

202.3 Total 870.8

728.5

447.8

367.5

1,525.8 Land

















External customers 1,448.5

1,106.0

749.5

566.8

2,250.3 Intersegment revenue 36.4

37.9

20.7

16.3

68.4 Total 1,484.9

1,143.9

770.2

583.1

2,318.7 ESA

















External customers 892.8

808.5

471.7

407.6

1,677.7 Intersegment revenue 7.9

4.9

5.1

1.6

16.4 Total 900.7

813.4

476.8

409.2

1,694.1 Revenues

















Total revenues (external

customers and intersegment) for

reportable segments 4,777.6

4,173.7

2,442.7

2,123.4

8,536.5 Less - intersegment revenue (301.7)

(305.2)

(155.6)

(150.7)

(597.9) Total revenues $ 4,475.9

$ 3,868.5

$ 2,287.1

$ 1,972.7

$ 7,938.6

Non-GAAP financial data:

The following Non-GAAP financial data, including Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The Non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, restructuring activities, Non-identified costs in respect to special circumstances, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these Non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, and Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, and Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributed to Company's shareholders to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to Company's shareholders is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The Non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider Non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Six months

ended June

30, 2026

Six months

ended June

30, 2025

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2026

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2025

Year ended

December

31, 2025 GAAP gross profit $ 1,131.1

$ 927.2

$ 579.0

$ 472.9

$ 1,935.3 Adjustments :

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 7.8

8.0

3.9

4.0

16.2 Stock based compensation 2.2

1.7

1.2

0.9

4.0 Non-identified costs in respect to special

circumstances 4.1

4.0

2.4

2.6

6.3 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,145.2

$ 940.9

$ 586.5

$ 480.4

$ 1,961.8 Percent of revenues 25.6 %

24.3 %

25.6 %

24.4 %

24.7 %



















GAAP operating income $ 423.9

$ 307.5

$ 218.8

$ 157.8

$ 671.4 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 15.1

15.5

7.6

7.7

31.0 Stock based compensation 14.6

11.5

7.7

5.8

26.4 Non-identified costs in respect to special

circumstances 5.9

5.8

3.4

3.8

9.0 Non-GAAP operating income $ 459.5

$ 340.3

$ 237.5

$ 175.1

$ 737.8 Percent of revenues 10.3 %

8.8 %

10.4 %

8.9 %

9.3 %



















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems'

shareholders 334.4

232.8

173.6

125.7

534.3 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 15.1

15.5

7.6

7.7

31.0 Stock based compensation 14.6

11.5

7.7

5.8

26.4 Non-identified costs in respect to special

circumstances 5.9

5.8

3.4

3.8

9.0 Capital gain —

—

—

—

(13.7) Revaluation of investment measured under fair

value option —

6.8

—

6.8

(4.5) Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses 7.4

(1.5)

(1.3)

2.6

18.5 Tax effect and other tax items, net 8.2

(2.7)

8.1

(1.4)

(3.0) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit

Systems' shareholders $ 385.6

$ 268.2

$ 199.1

$ 151.0

$ 598.0 Percent of revenues 8.6 %

6.9 %

8.7 %

7.7 %

7.5 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit

Systems' shareholders $ 6.95

$ 5.05

$ 3.61

$ 2.69

$ 11.39 Adjustments, net 1.06

0.76

0.53

0.54

1.36 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit

Systems' shareholders $ 8.01

$ 5.81

$ 4.14

$ 3.23

$ 12.75

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.