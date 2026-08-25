Electric Launches AI-Powered IT Platform and Payroll Industry Partnerships

New release automates IT and HR tasks for small and midsize businesses, backed by an extensive partner network across the payroll industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric, the leading AI-platform for IT management, today relaunched the company with the debut of a powerful AI platform that helps businesses automate time-consuming IT and HR work. Electric is distributed through an extensive payroll partner network that includes ADP, Paychex, Paycor, UKG, Justworks, isolved, and TriNet.

"Electric started as an IT help desk model for small businesses and has evolved into a robust AI platform that delivers automation and intelligence across IT and HR. It's based on learnings across two million IT tickets and customer interactions since the company's inception in 2017," said Ryan Denehy, Founder & CEO of Electric. "That's why we're relaunching the company today, to introduce this powerful platform and the extensive industry partners that help deliver it."

Electric's AI-powered IT platform is available everyday to a customer base of 55,000+ end users and 1,000+ companies worldwide. It provides intuitive solutions for IT, cybersecurity, and HR needs, including:

Complete automation for employee onboarding and offboarding

Access control for role changes across hardware and software

Device lifecycle and inventory management

Device procurement and provisioning in 130 countries

AI-powered helpdesk and AI assistant

Complete IT security

IT spend management

Electric is available in English, Spanish, and French Canadian languages. It offers secure AI and vibe coding environments powered by OpenAI. It also integrates with HR systems for AI-driven analysis to optimize workforce data.

"We built this platform based on customer and partner conversations that show where AI transformation and IT alignment can have bottom-line impact for small and medium businesses, by streamlining daily operations across IT and HR. We automate the time consuming and complex workflows that are essential to run any business," said Denehy. "Our team designed Electric's platform for those with no IT staff or smaller IT teams that need an automated and intelligent alternative to traditional MSPs."

HR and IT are converging, and Electric provides businesses with a way to keep up, even without a dedicated IT team. Electric continues to innovate and expand its offerings. The company has raised $200 million from investors, and its accolades include a spot on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list. Learn more about Electric at https://electric.ai/product.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who are Electric's customers?

Electric serves customers across the globe, including companies in technology, finance, education, healthcare, government, and construction.

Who does Electric partner with?

Electric has a growing partner ecosystem that includes ADP, the leading provider of online payroll and HR solutions. Additional partners include isolved, Paychex, Paycor, UKG, Justworks, and TriNet.

Why do businesses need an IT management platform?

An all-in-one IT platform like Electric lets companies with a small or no IT team reduce IT costs and save time on IT issues, build a strong security posture, automate application and device management, and integrate with HR for employee onboarding and offboarding.

What role does AI play in the Electric platform?

Electric embeds AI-powered IT into each customer's HR workflows. This means that Electric's AI-driven data analysis is available to streamline operations with 24/7 IT support, an AI-powered assistant and helpdesk, plus secure AI and vibe coding environments powered by OpenAI.

About Electric

Electric is the autonomous IT management solution embedded in the world's leading payroll and HCM platforms, triggering customized IT workflows at the moment of HR action, without anyone lifting a finger. Electric's AI-powered platform simplifies the management of employees, devices, applications, and networks while providing compliance-ready reporting. The team of investors that back Electric includes Bessemer Venture Partners, Bowery Capital, Primary Venture Partners, 01 Advisors, Atreides Management, Vintage Investment Partners, Slack, Harmonic Growth Partners, Stepstone, and Notable Capital. More at www.Electric.ai.

Media Contact:

Brandie Gerrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Electric