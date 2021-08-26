Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Records 27.69% CAGR during 2021-2025 with BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, and Ricardo Plc Emerging as Dominant Market Players | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Download Free Sample Report

The increasing demand for battery electric vehicles, surging reduction in battery pack prices, and growing adoption of multi-speed transmission will offer immense growth opportunities to the market players. However, lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles, non-uniformity in standards, and mounting cost pressure on transmission system manufacturers from the demand side are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market is segmented as below:

Type

o Single-speed Transmission

o Multi-speed Transmission

Geography

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o MEA

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, GKN Automotive Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Ricardo Plc, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses grow their market presence, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle transmission system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market size

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market trends

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market industry analysis

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle transmission system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle transmission system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle transmission system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle transmission system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Single-speed transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Multi-speed transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aisin Corp.

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

GKN Automotive Ltd.

Hewland Engineering Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Ricardo Plc

Schaeffler AG

Xtrac Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

