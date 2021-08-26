Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Records 27.69% CAGR during 2021-2025 with BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, and Ricardo Plc Emerging as Dominant Market Players | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 26, 2021, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 10.40 billion is expected in the electric vehicle transmission system market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric vehicle transmission system market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The increasing demand for battery electric vehicles, surging reduction in battery pack prices, and growing adoption of multi-speed transmission will offer immense growth opportunities to the market players. However, lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles, non-uniformity in standards, and mounting cost pressure on transmission system manufacturers from the demand side are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market is segmented as below:
- Type
o Single-speed Transmission
o Multi-speed Transmission
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the electric vehicle transmission system market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44731
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, GKN Automotive Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Ricardo Plc, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses grow their market presence, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle transmission system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market size
- Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market trends
- Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Electric Vehicle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle transmission system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric vehicle transmission system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric vehicle transmission system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle transmission system market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Single-speed transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Multi-speed transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisin Corp.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- GKN Automotive Ltd.
- Hewland Engineering Ltd.
- OC Oerlikon Corp. AG
- Ricardo Plc
- Schaeffler AG
- Xtrac Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/electric-vehicle-transmission-system-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article