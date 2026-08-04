Electro-Sensors Joins steute Technologies Group, Expanding Global Industrial Safety and Machine Monitoring Capabilities

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial machine monitoring sensors, hazard monitoring systems and predictive maintenance technologies, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition by steute Technologies, a portfolio company of Battery Ventures.

The completion of the transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Electro-Sensors, strengthening its ability to serve customers through expanded global resources, engineering expertise, and international market reach while continuing to deliver the rugged, reliable monitoring solutions customers have trusted for nearly six decades.

By joining steute Technologies, Electro-Sensors becomes part of an international technology group specializing in intelligent industrial safety, automation, and wireless sensing solutions. The combined capabilities of both companies create a broader portfolio that helps manufacturers improve operational safety, maximize equipment availability, and reduce unplanned downtime through integrated monitoring and automation technologies.

"Our integration into steute Technologies creates tremendous opportunities for our customers, employees, and partners," said David Klenk, CEO of Electro-Sensors. "This partnership brings together two companies with complementary technologies, strong engineering expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation and customer success. We look forward to building on our long-standing reputation while benefiting from steute's global reach and technical capabilities."

Electro-Sensors has earned a strong reputation across industries including bulk material handling, agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, mining, aggregates, wastewater, and power generation by delivering dependable machine monitoring and hazard detection solutions that protect people, equipment, and production processes. Together with steute Technologies, the combined portfolio now enables customers to address industrial safety, condition monitoring, and predictive maintenance through a single technology partner.

Martin Kunz, CEO of steute Technologies, welcomes Electro-Sensors to the group. "Electro-Sensors is an outstanding addition to steute Technologies. Their proven technologies, industry expertise and established manufacturing presence in North America complement our existing portfolio perfectly. Together, we are creating a stronger global organization that will accelerate innovation while providing customers with broader solutions, enhanced engineering capabilities, and even better local support," said Kunz.

Electro-Sensors will continue operating from its headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, as a wholly owned subsidiary of steute Technologies. Customers will continue working with the same trusted teams while gaining access to the broader capabilities and global resources of the steute Technologies group.

About Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. designs and manufactures rugged machine monitoring sensors, hazard monitoring systems, and wireless safety technology. Its solutions improve industrial processes by protecting people, safeguarding equipment, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors serves customers worldwide with dependable technologies that help facilities operate more safely, efficiently, and productively.

For more information, visit www.electro-sensors.com.

About steute Technologies

steute Technologies is a German-based international technology company, owned by Battery Ventures, specializing in the development and manufacture of high-quality switching devices, sensors, intelligent sensing technologies, and wireless networks for complex medical and industrial applications. Founded in 1961, the company is headquartered in Löhne, Germany, employs approximately 560 people globally and is represented in more than 40 countries through dedicated facilities, sales subsidiaries and partners.

For more information, visit www.steute.com.

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.