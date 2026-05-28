Electrolux Group publishes prospectus for the Rights Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2026, AB Electrolux ("Electrolux Group") announced that the Board of Directors had resolved on a fully underwritten rights issue of Class A and Class B shares of approximately SEK 9 billion before transaction costs (the "Rights Issue"). The Board of Director's resolution on the Rights Issue was approved by an Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 27, 2026. The prospectus relating to the Rights Issue has today been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA").

The prospectus relating to the Rights Issue has today, May 28, 2026, been approved by the SFSA, and is now available on Electrolux Group's website (www.electroluxgroup.com/en/), together with all other information related to the Rights Issue. The prospectus is also held available on SEB's website for prospectuses (www.sebgroup.com/prospectuses) and will be made available at the SFSA's website (www.fi.se).

Application forms for subscription of shares without subscription rights can be obtained from Electrolux Group's and SEB's websites. For further information on how you can participate in the Rights Issue, please see sections "Terms and conditions" and "How to proceed" in the prospectus.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley and SEB are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, and Deutsche Bank is acting as Co-Bookrunner (together the "Underwriters"). Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB and Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP are acting as legal advisors to AB Electrolux as to Swedish law and U.S. law, respectively. White & Case Advokat AB and White & Case LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Underwriters as to Swedish law and U.S. law, respectively.

Important notice

This press release and the information herein is not for publication, release or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which publication, release or distribution would be unlawful or where such action would require additional prospectuses, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

The press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, or subscribe for, any of the securities mentioned herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instruments in AB Electrolux. Any offer in respect of any securities in connection with the Rights Issue will only be made through the prospectus, which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), that AB Electrolux published on May 28, 2026 on www.electroluxgroup.com. The approval of the prospectus by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks associated with a decision to invest in the securities (see "Risk factors" in the prospectus). When an investor makes an investment decision, he/she must rely on his/her own analysis of AB Electrolux and the offering in accordance with the prospectus, including applicable facts and risks. Investors should, before making an investment decision, engage own professional advisers and carefully evaluate and consider the investment decision. Investors may only rely on the information in the prospectus and any supplements to the prospectus.

Any offer will not be made to, and application forms will not be approved from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in any jurisdiction where applications for such subscription would contravene applicable laws or regulations, or would require additional prospectuses, filings, or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. Measures in violation of the restrictions may constitute a breach of relevant securities laws.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable other securities laws. There will not be any public offering of any of the Securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is directed only at, and communicated only to, persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) who: (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on the information included in this press release or use it as basis for taking any action. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity that this press release relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect AB Electrolux current view of future events as well as financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions involving indications or predictions regarding future development or trends, not based on historical facts, identify forward-looking statements and reflect AB Electrolux beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual events and performance to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, AB Electrolux does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it and nor does it intend to. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-publishes-prospectus-for-the-rights-issue,c4354360

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