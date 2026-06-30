Electrolux Group publishes prospectus supplement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on June 30, 2026, Electrolux Group has published a supplement to the rights issue prospectus that was published on May 28, 2026. The prospectus supplement has been prepared as a result of Electrolux Group, on June 29, 2026, having made public that it has submitted claims related to refund of International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs of approximately USD 88m.

The prospectus supplement, which today has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA"), forms part of, and must be read together with, the prospectus. The prospectus and the prospectus supplement are available on Electrolux Group's website (www.electroluxgroup.com/en/) and will be made available at the SFSA's website (www.fi.se).

As the subscription period in the rights issue expired on June 16, 2026, investors who have subscribed for new shares in the rights issue are not entitled to withdraw their subscriptions as a result of the prospectus supplement.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley and SEB are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, and Deutsche Bank is acting as Co-Bookrunner (together the "Underwriters"). Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB and Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP are acting as legal advisors to AB Electrolux as to Swedish law and U.S. law, respectively. White & Case Advokat AB and White & Case LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Underwriters as to Swedish law and U.S. law, respectively.

Important notice

This press release and the information herein is not for publication, release or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which publication, release or distribution would be unlawful or where such action would require additional prospectuses, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

The press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, or subscribe for, any of the securities mentioned herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instruments in AB Electrolux. The approval of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Potential investors should read the prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks associated with a decision to invest in the securities (see "Risk factors" in the prospectus). When an investor makes an investment decision, he/she must rely on his/her own analysis of AB Electrolux and the offering in accordance with the prospectus and the prospectus supplement, including applicable facts and risks. Investors should, before making an investment decision, engage own professional advisers and carefully evaluate and consider the investment decision. Investors may only rely on the information in the prospectus and the prospectus supplement.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable other securities laws. There will not be any public offering of any of the Securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, this press release is directed only at, and communicated only to, persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) who: (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on the information included in this press release or use it as basis for taking any action. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity that this press release relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect AB Electrolux current view of future events as well as financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions involving indications or predictions regarding future development or trends, not based on historical facts, identify forward-looking statements and reflect AB Electrolux beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual events and performance to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, AB Electrolux does not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it and nor does it intend to. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

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https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-publishes-prospectus-supplement,c4369564

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