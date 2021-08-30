Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market | Expected Growth of USD 216.97 Million | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report in one click!

The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor device designs.

The Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market is segmented by Application (Networking and communications, Automotive, MII, Cellular phone, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The surging demand for SoC technology & miniaturization of electronic devices will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, difficulty in developing scalable design methodologies, inconsistency in manufacturing processes & high inventory levels in the supply chain may hamper the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market covers the following areas:

Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Sizing

Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Forecast

Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Altium Ltd.

Aldec Inc.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Boldport Ltd.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Siemens AG

Synopsis Inc.

Xilinx Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Networking and communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MII - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cellular phone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

