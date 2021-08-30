Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market | Expected Growth of USD 216.97 Million | 17000+ Technavio Reports
The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market has the potential to grow by USD 216.97 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%.
The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor device designs.
The Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market is segmented by Application (Networking and communications, Automotive, MII, Cellular phone, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The surging demand for SoC technology & miniaturization of electronic devices will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, difficulty in developing scalable design methodologies, inconsistency in manufacturing processes & high inventory levels in the supply chain may hamper the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market covers the following areas:
- Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Sizing
- Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Forecast
- Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Altium Ltd.
- Aldec Inc.
- ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Boldport Ltd.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Synopsis Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Networking and communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MII - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cellular phone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
