Electronic Warfare Market worth $64.66 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Electronic Warfare Market is estimated at USD 32.35 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 64.66 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the integration of EW capabilities into broader military operations, the increasing use of unmanned systems, and ongoing modernization programs.

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Electronic Warfare Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 32.35 billion

USD 32.35 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 64.66 billion

USD 64.66 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 14.9%

Electronic Warfare Market Trends & Insights:

EW systems are essential for maintaining mission readiness, ensuring communication resilience, optimizing threat detection, and enhancing operational effectiveness in contested environments, where electronic superiority becomes critical.

Based on platform, the unmanned/autonomous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.7% between 2026 and 2031.

Based on offering, the software segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By region, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing electronic warfare market with a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

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Based on spending, the procurement segment is expected to hold a larger market share than the RDT&E segment in 2031.

Procurement is the dominant segment of the electronic warfare market by spending. Through procurement programs, defense organizations acquire essential electronic support systems, jammers, signal intelligence equipment, counter-drone solutions, spectrum management tools, and integrated EW suites to address evolving electromagnetic threats. The significance of this segment is increasing as military forces look to replace outdated equipment, broaden EW coverage across various domains, and equip both new and existing platforms with modern EW capabilities. The growing focus on network-centric operations, multi-domain missions, and faster capability deployment is further encouraging governments to adopt more flexible procurement approaches that facilitate rapid acquisition, system integration, and future upgrades.

Electronic protection is poised to become the largest segment of the electronic warfare market by capability.

Electronic protection is essential for maintaining the operational capability of military systems in contested electromagnetic environments. Modern armed forces rely heavily on communication, radar, navigation systems, sensors, and data networks to execute their missions. However, if these systems are disrupted by jamming, interference, deception, or surveillance activities, military operations can become significantly less effective. Technologies such as anti-jam communications, frequency agility, emission control, and signal protection are employed to ensure continued access to critical information and services, even in challenging electromagnetic conditions.

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Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for electronic warfare during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR in the electronic warfare industry during the forecast period, largely driven by rising defense spending, ongoing military modernization programs, and a growing focus on strengthening defense capabilities. European countries are progressively channeling investments into advanced EW systems to bolster operational readiness, augment spectrum dominance, and facilitate multi-domain military operations. There is a surge in funding for next-generation defense technologies focused on electronic attack, electronic protection, and electronic support functions. The enhanced integration of EW systems across diverse platforms—land, airborne, naval, and unmanned systems is significantly propelling market expansion. Additionally, the growing emphasis on fortifying regional security and enhancing military interoperability among allied forces is a critical driver of this trend.

Thales (France), L3Harris Technologies Inc.(US), RTX (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and BAE Systems (UK) are among the leading players in the electronic warfare companies.

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