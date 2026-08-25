ElektraFi Brings Next-Generation Internet to Grand County with Dual Fixed Wireless and Fiber Solutions

Ending Cable Outages and Bridging Connectivity Gaps Across Rural Communities

GRAND COUNTY, Colo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElektraFi, a rural broadband provider serving Colorado and Texas with next-generation fixed wireless internet, announces expanded service capabilities in Grand County, offering both fixed wireless and fiber-to-the-home solutions to address chronic connectivity gaps that interrupt business operations and limit economic development.

The dual-technology approach positions ElektraFi as a new class of broadband provider—one engineered to serve the unique needs of Grand County's mixed geography and population distribution.

"Outdated coaxial and DSL infrastructure can't keep up with Grand County's demands," said a spokesperson for ElektraFi. "We're not tethered to legacy cable networks. Our fixed wireless technology deploys faster, reaches farther, and offers the reliability rural communities deserve. For areas where fiber makes sense, we build it. For areas where speed to market matters, fixed wireless delivers." - Ryan Jenkins, CEO

Why This Matters

Downed cables and corroded copper lines cost businesses hours of lost productivity each year. Fiber infrastructure, while reliable, can take years to build out in sparsely populated areas. ElektraFi's fixed wireless closes that gap—delivering speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gbps without waiting for trenching crews or fighting terrain.

*in specific coverage areas

The company's commitment to serving both technologies reflects a fundamental difference in approach: ElektraFi invests in what each community needs, not what's cheapest to deploy.

Built for Local Success

Every ElektraFi installation includes professional setup, business-grade equipment, and local 24/7 customer support. The company also bundles internet with VoIP phone services, allowing families and businesses to consolidate services with a provider that understands rural infrastructure challenges.

Availability and Next Steps

Residents and businesses interested in ElektraFi service in Grand County can check coverage and schedule installation at elektrafi.com or contact the Colorado sales team at (970) 722-8605.

About ElektraFi

ElektraFi is a rural broadband provider delivering high-speed fixed wireless and fiber-based internet to underserved communities in Colorado and Texas. The company prioritizes local customer support, transparent pricing, and infrastructure built to serve real community needs. Learn more at elektrafi.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

(970) 722-8605

Website: elektrafi.com

SOURCE ElektraFi, LLC