ELEMENTL POWER DEVELOPING UTILITY-SCALE ADVANCED NUCLEAR POWER PROJECT IN SOUTHEAST OHIO

Independent nuclear developer selects GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy's BWRX-300 small modular reactors

LETART TOWNSHIP, Ohio, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementl Power, an independent developer of utility-scale nuclear power projects, announced today that it is pursuing development of a nuclear power plant with a planned capacity of up to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) in Southeast Ohio.

Elementl has signed an Early Works Agreement with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy to utilize the company's BWRX-300 small modular reactors (SMR) for the project, making it among the first new SMR projects in the United States.

The nearly 700-acre Meigs County property is situated along the Ohio River in Letart Township, approximately 100 miles southeast of Columbus. Elementl has agreed to purchase the site from American Municipal Power (AMP).

Elementl recently filed a request with PJM Interconnection to connect the site into the regional transmission system for the first 600 megawatts (MW) of output from the facility. PJM will review Elementl's application and is expected to respond later this year.

Over the course of construction and through commercial operation, the project would create thousands of jobs in Ohio.

If Elementl moves forward with the project, the site will require regulatory approvals from multiple state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the Ohio Power Siting Board.

As a private development project, Elementl plans to finance the cost of the proposed plant. If constructed, this project will not be funded through electric customer rates.

Construction on the first unit is expected to begin in 2030, subject to a final investment decision and regulatory approvals, with an anticipated completion date of 2034.

Elementl Chairman and CEO Chris Colbert said:

"Elementl builds partnerships to accelerate the financing and delivery of reliable, clean, around-the-clock nuclear power, and we're committed to working closely with Letart Township, Meigs County, the state of Ohio and beyond throughout this process. GE Vernova Hitachi is a proven, global leader in nuclear technology, and we're pleased to partner with them to deploy their advanced BWRX-300 reactor at this site. Nuclear projects are substantial economic anchors for their communities, and with a proud industrial legacy, southeast Ohio brings the foundation and workforce needed for a project of this magnitude."

GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said:

"We are pleased to support Elementl Power as it advances development of this project, and to work alongside customers who are taking meaningful steps to bring new nuclear generation online. Nuclear energy will play an essential part of the future energy mix and projects like this will strengthen the foundation for long-term energy security, economic growth, and reliable electricity generation in the United States."

American Municipal Power President and CEO Jolene M. Thompson said:

"We're very pleased that Elementl plans to develop new electric generation at the site in Meigs County. An investment of that magnitude would bring significant benefits to Meigs County and the area and would help maintain electric reliability in Ohio and the broader region. Elementl has a strong team that has been good to work with, and we anticipate that they will be good partners to Meigs County residents and leaders as they work through the development phase."

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said:

"Elementl's decision to advance development of a Meigs County site is an encouraging step toward strengthening Ohio's energy future. As demand for reliable power continues to grow, this project can help expand energy generation capacity while creating construction jobs and long-term career opportunities. JobsOhio looks forward to working alongside local, regional, and state partners as Elementl continues its due diligence process."

President and CEO of Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) Matt Abbott said:

"We welcome Elementl's plans to develop a project in Southeast Ohio, which would meet long term energy demands in a safe and sustainable manner. The State of Ohio and the OhioSE region continue to lead in energy production, and Meigs County is exceptionally well positioned to emerge as a significant leader in our energy future."

Director of Meigs County Economic Development Office Chase Jenkins said:

"Meigs County recognizes the significant opportunity that Elementl's proposed project represents for our region's long-term energy future. We support continued exploration of this development and look forward to engaging with the community, state leaders, and project partners as plans take shape. Meigs County has the workforce, the heritage, and the resolve to play a meaningful role in Ohio's energy leadership."

Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Ohio State Building & Construction Trades Council Mark Douglas said:

"The Ohio Building Trades and our union building tradespeople across Southeastern Ohio are eager to partner with Elementl Power to build their planned advanced nuclear power project. Nuclear power is fundamental to Ohio's energy portfolio, and this project will accelerate the transition to a more resilient and sustainable grid. We anticipate this project will create thousands of family-sustaining union construction jobs and apprenticeship opportunities in the region."

Business Manager/Financial Secretary-Treasurer, Parkersburg Marietta Building & Construction Trades Council Buddy Malone said:

"For generations, working men and women throughout Meigs County, Southeastern Ohio, and the Mid-Ohio Valley have built and maintained the energy infrastructure that powers our state and region. The Elementl nuclear power project proposed for Meigs County represents an opportunity to continue that proud tradition while creating new opportunities for future generations. The Parkersburg-Marietta Building & Construction Trades Council looks forward to working with community leaders, elected officials, educational institutions, contractors and project developers to ensure the proposed project delivers meaningful benefits for local workers, our families, and the communities we call home."

Elementl Power is an independent developer of utility-scale nuclear power plants. Elementl's platform combines expertise in capital formation, project execution, regulatory strategy, and nuclear energy with a technology-agnostic approach to drive the full lifecycle of plant development, from site selection and financing through licensing, construction and commercial operation. For more information, please visit elementlpower.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

Elementl Media Contacts:

Timothy Wirth, VP Marketing & Communications, Elementl Power

[email protected]

Frances Jeter and Nick Rust, FGS Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Elementl Power Inc.