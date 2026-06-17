Elevate UV Filter Bemotrizinol with LexFeel® Enhance MB From Inolex

As bemotrizinol enters the U.S. market, Inolex introduces LexFeel® Enhance MB to help formulators create high-SPF sunscreens with improved sensory properties.

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the milestone approval of bemotrizinol for use in the U.S. market, Inolex introduces LexFeel® Enhance MB. The novel technology was designed to help formulators turn the new filter into stable, elegant, high-SPF sunscreens consumers will reach for every day.

Built with bemotrizinol (BEMT) and other organic UV filters in mind, LexFeel® Enhance MB's polymer network creates more thermodynamically stable UV filter systems. In vivo testing demonstrated the potential to achieve SPF 50 performance and showed a 25-30% increase in SPF across the evaluated UV filter systems.

"Inolex is excited to offer a new ingredient that enhances the SPF and delivers a sensory experience that encourages consumers to apply and reapply," said Art Knox, President, Inolex.

Aesthetics, not protection, remain consumers' biggest complaint about sunscreen. Too many formulas feel heavy, greasy, or sticky. LexFeel® Enhance MB gives formulators a way to deliver the protection consumers need in a form they actually enjoy wearing. Unlike traditional solubilizers, it also improves how a sunscreen feels. Formulas spread effortlessly for even coverage with tunable playtime, create gloss and shine without oiliness, and finish with nourishing moisturization and a premium, cushiony after-feel that smooths skin for a bouncy, hydrated feel.

The U.S. approval is timely, yet the opportunity is global. Bemotrizinol has been used in sunscreens across Europe, Asia, and Australia for more than two decades, and LexFeel® Enhance MB helps formulators in every market get more from it, with better stability and a more elegant feel.

Less Is More

LexFeel® Enhance MB stabilizes BEMT and other organic UV filters more efficiently than the benchmark emollients. Just 5% is needed to solubilize and stabilize 6% of BEMT for up to 12 weeks at 4°C in sunscreen formulations, versus less than 4 weeks stability for 5% of C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dibutyl Adipate, or Dicaprylyl Carbonate. Twice as much of the benchmark emollients are often required to match stability performance, sacrificing the sensory profile.

Faster from Idea to Launch

LexFeel® Enhance MB is also a product of how Inolex innovates. The company applies artificial-intelligence-accelerated R&D to shorten the path from idea to market launch, delivering safer, greener, and better ingredients to formulators faster. That speed matters now, as formulators move quickly to build SPF formulas around a newly approved filter.

About Inolex

Inolex is a fiercely independent, innovation-driven ingredient design firm serving the health, beauty, and wellness industries. Inolex designs and manufactures ingredients that deliver safety and performance, and advance sustainability. Visit www.inolex.com to learn more about LexFeel® Enhance MB and our full sun care product line.

For more information, contact Cindy Blanchard, communications manager, Inolex. Email: [email protected].

SOURCE Inolex