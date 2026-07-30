Elevated Materials Strengthens Commercial Leadership with Appointment of Jay Wang as Chief Revenue Officer

Jay Wang brings global commercial leadership across semiconductors, LEDs, and advanced battery markets as Elevated Materials expands customer adoption of its ultra-thin lithium films.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Materials, a leading manufacturer of ultra-thin lithium films for next-generation batteries, today announced the appointment of Jay Wang as Chief Revenue Officer.

Jay Wang, Chief Revenue Officer

Jay brings more than two decades of global sales, business development, and general management experience across battery, semiconductors, LEDs, and advanced technology markets. He has led commercial organizations across Asia and the United States, building high-performing teams, expanding customer relationships, and driving revenue growth across automotive, consumer electronics, AI, networking, IoT, and industrial markets.

Most recently, Jay served as Vice President of Asia Sales at Enovix, where he led the company's expansion in Asia as its first regional employee. In this role, he built regional operations from the ground up, established new sales channels and offices across key APAC markets, managed sales and applications engineering teams, and developed executive-level relationships with leading global customers. He also supported major technical and project agreements, contributed to the company's international growth, and helped strengthen Enovix's brand visibility across the region.

Prior to Enovix, Jay held senior leadership roles at Taiwan Yageo Group, Philips Lumileds, Sipex Corporation, and Cypress Semiconductor, where he led sales, marketing, engineering, and regional business operations across semiconductor and LED markets.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Jay will lead Elevated Materials' global commercial strategy, including sales, customer engagement, market expansion, and strategic partnerships. His appointment comes as Elevated Materials scales its ultra-thin lithium films to support growing demand for next-generation batteries across electric vehicles, drones, defense, AI data center infrastructure, consumer electronics, and other high-growth markets.

"We are excited to welcome Jay to Elevated Materials," said Jim Cushing, Chief Executive Officer of Elevated Materials. "Jay's experience building commercial organizations, developing executive-level customer relationships, and scaling revenue across advanced technology markets will be invaluable as we bring ELi™, our ultra-thin lithium films, to customers globally."

"I am excited to join Elevated Materials at such an important stage in the company's growth," said Jay Wang. "Elevated Materials has a unique technology platform with the potential to enable higher-performance batteries across a wide range of critical applications. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate customer adoption and support the company's next phase of commercial growth."

About Elevated Materials

Elevated Materials is a TPG Rise Climate portfolio company carved out of Applied Materials and focused on scaling breakthrough battery technologies to accelerate global decarbonization and electrification. The company draws on decades of expertise in semiconductors and roll-to-roll vacuum deposition to deliver the industry's widest and highest-quality ultra-thin lithium films. Elevated's films boost energy density, extend battery life, and enable significantly faster charging across lithium-ion battery applications and anode chemistries.

SOURCE Elevated Materials