Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services UAE Industry to 2026 - Featuring Hitachi, Otis and Thyssenkrupp Elevator Among Others

The "UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By Type (Elevator, Escalator, Moving Walkways), By Elevator Technology (Hydraulic and Traction),By Components, By End User, By Elevator Door Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market is driven by the stringent regulations imposed by the government to ensure public safety. Additionally, the increasing infrastructure spending by the government and key players in the country coupled with the booming construction industry are further expected to propel the market during forecast years.

The UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market is segmented based on type, elevator technology, components, end user, elevator door type, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into elevator, escalator and moving walkways. The elevator segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in installation base and the need for safety and reliability.

Major players operating in the UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market include AG MELCO Elevator Co. L.L.C., Hitachi, Ltd., Middle East Branch, Kone Middle East LLC, Otis LLC, Schindler Middle East, Al-Futtaim Engineering, Nigma Lifts Installation & Maintenance Co (LLC), Thyssenkrupp Elevator, Euro Elevator Escalators Maintenance Company, Alnas Elevator and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.

To classify and forecast UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market based on type, elevator technology, components, end user, elevator door type, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator, Moving Walkways)

6.2.2. By Elevator Technology (Hydraulic and Traction)

6.2.3. By Components (Elevator Machine Room, Hoistway, Elevator Car, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural, Others)

6.2.5. By Elevator Door Type (Automatic and Manual)

6.2.6. By Region (Dubai; Abu Dhabi; Sharjah; and Rest of UAE)

6.2.7. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Dubai Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Elevator Technology

7.2.3. By Components

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Elevator Door Type



8. Abu Dhabi Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Elevator Technology

8.2.3. By Components

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Elevator Door Type



9. Sharjah Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Elevator Technology

9.2.3. By Components

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Elevator Door Type



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Elevator maintenance using loT platform

11.2. Use of regenerative drives

11.3. LEED certification enabling energy-efficient elevators and escalators



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. UAE Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Up to 10 Leading Companies in UAE including Domestic & Foreign Players)

14.2.1. AG MELCO Elevator Co. L.L.C.

14.2.2. Hitachi, Ltd., Middle East Branch

14.2.3. Kone Middle East LLC

14.2.4. Otis LLC

14.2.5. Schindler Middle East

14.2.6. Al-Futtaim Engineering

14.2.7. Nigma Lifts Installation & Maintenance Co (LLC)

14.2.8. Thyssenkrupp Elevator

14.2.9. Euro Elevator Escalators Maintenance Company

14.2.10. Al Nas Elevator Contracting LLC



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



