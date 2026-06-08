Eleven Acquires Stella Networks, Bringing Automated Network Compliance to Hospitality

The investment unites Eleven's guest connectivity platform with Stella's patent-protected network orchestration technology — giving hotel brands and owners end-to-end visibility from the guest Wi-Fi session to the underlying infrastructure.

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven, the leading provider of guest Wi-Fi management and connectivity software for the global hospitality industry, today announced the acquisition of Stella Networks, the hospitality network auditing and orchestration platform, developed and operated by Bright Star Pty Ltd.

The acquisition brings together two critical and complementary layers of hotel technology. For more than two decades, ElevenOS has provided the cloud platform that hotel brands and owners rely upon to deliver secure, consistent guest connectivity. Stella, meanwhile, was purpose-built to continuously and independently validate hotel network infrastructure against defined standards, identifying compliance gaps and operational risks with minimal human intervention before they impact guest experience, hotel operations, or brand compliance.

What Stella Does

Most hotel networks are documented inconsistently, if at all. When something breaks — or when a brand needs to verify that a property meets its network standards — the work is largely manual, slow, and dependent on whoever is on-site. Stella changes that.

The platform replaces ad-hoc access to live network equipment with automated orchestration playbooks built around a defined network standard. The Stella Relay, an on-property edge component, runs the automation, purges all data after each session, and allows no human shell access. The platform holds no personal or financial data and is SOC 2 compliant.

"Stella has built something the hospitality industry has needed for years: an automated way to keep distributed networks visible, compliant, and operational," said Hannah Greenberg, CEO of Eleven. "We've spent twenty years focused on what happens above the network. Stella lets us address what's below it. For our customers, that changes the conversation from 'is the Wi-Fi working?' to 'is the entire infrastructure where it needs to be?'"

What It Means for Hotels

For hotel brands, the combined platform creates continuity from the moment a guest connects to Wi-Fi through to the configuration of every switch and access point across the portfolio. For owners and operators, it means faster answers to questions about infrastructure readiness, quicker identification of issues across distributed properties, and less time spent on manual documentation or network auditing. For corporate standards teams, it creates a verifiable, repeatable path to full compliance with brand network standards.

"For more than two decades, hospitality network operations have relied on periodic audits and manual intervention," said David Stallworthy, Founder of Stella Networks. "By bringing Eleven and Stella together, we are creating a platform that continuously validates network environments, identifies risk, and helps hotels maintain compliance and deliver a better guest experience at scale."

Bright Star Pty Ltd. will continue to operate Stella Networks as part of the combined business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Eleven

Founded in 2002, Eleven is the leading provider of guest Wi-Fi management and connectivity software for the global hospitality industry. The ElevenOS platform enables secure, seamless guest connectivity, drives loyalty engagement, monetizes Wi-Fi access, and reduces IT burden. With 99.99% uptime, Eleven authenticates over 9 billion guest connections annually across 140 countries with deep integrations into the property management, loyalty, and marketing systems that hotel brands and owners rely on. For more information, visit www.elevensoftware.com.

About Stella Networks

Stella Networks, developed and operated by Bright Star Pty Ltd., is an independent, horizontally integrated network orchestration platform purpose-built for hotels. Stella automates the discovery, auditing, monitoring, and configuration of hotel networks — without requiring network engineers to access active equipment directly. The platform is SOC 2 compliant and holds U.S. Patent 12,250,124 B2. Stella's technology has already been adopted by leading hospitality organizations and has undergone extensive security, compliance, and operational validation. The platform was designed for the hospitality sector and operates across multi-vendor network environments. For more information, visit www.stellanetworks.io.

Press Contact

Hannah Greenberg

CEO, Eleven

1-971-203-2291

[email protected]

SOURCE Eleven