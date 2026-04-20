ELIYA Linen Marks 20 Years as a Verified Global Hotel Linen Supplier, With Emerging Markets Driving Record Demand for Trusted China-Based Manufacturers

ELIYA manufactures and wholesales hotel bed linen, bath linen, F&B table linen and room accessories direct from its Guangzhou facility, with custom design options and a verified supply record spanning luxury hotels across 150 countries

GUANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel development across Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia is expanding at rates the industry has rarely recorded. According to W Hospitality Group's 2025 Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa report, Africa's hotel pipeline grew 13.3 percent year-on-year, outpacing single-digit growth reported globally by leading international chains, with 577 hotels and over 104,000 rooms currently under development across the continent.

ELIYA hotel linen. Supporting global projects with a 6,000-fabric library and 20 years of custom design expertise.

For procurement teams in these markets, finding a verified hotel linen supplier at international five-star standards is harder than it should be. ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd., marking its 20th anniversary this year, has been supplying those markets since 2006.

The company was founded in Guangzhou in 2006 and spent its early years supplying the domestic hospitality sector. It now counts more than 5,000 luxury hotels, resorts and boutique properties across 150 countries and six continents among its clients. Its product range covers bed linen, bath linen, food and beverage table linen and room accessories, backed by a fabric library of over 6,000 options. The in-house design team has put together more than 200 hotel interior proposals for clients around the world. Today, ELIYA operates three brands: ELIYA, Linen Pro, and Galaxy Hospitality.

In high-growth hospitality markets, skepticism toward China-based suppliers is a procurement reality. For example, when a newly opened five-star beachfront resort in Africa began evaluating linen suppliers, its procurement team entered negotiations with significant reservations. Prior quality failures with Chinese manufacturers had the hotel considering a reduced order scope before talks with ELIYA began. In September 2024, the hotel's representative arrived at ELIYA's Guangzhou headquarters without advance notice. The visit proceeded without disruption. By the end of it, the representative had confirmed the original order, added a 15 percent increment in customized hotel supplies and paid a deposit on-site. The hotel attributed the decision to ELIYA's product standards and its documented project history across Africa.

In Southeast Asia, a landmark five-star property first engaged ELIYA in 2008 with an exacting brief: linens that could blend local cultural identity with a contemporary luxury framework. That partnership has run continuously for 17 years. Likewise, the multi-property purchasing team for a leading international hotel group in the Middle East shared their written assessment following a recent project: "We were highly impressed to see the quality of the product and your service. As we desired. We acknowledge and appreciate your service and look forward to having such excellence in the near future as well." When it comes to meeting tight deadlines, ELIYA recently finished a full linen package for a high-end international hotel project in only 20 days, handling everything from the initial designs to getting the samples out the door.

ELIYA holds ISO9001 quality management certification, obtained in 2012, and received Green Hotel Products Supplier recognition in 2013 — more than a decade before ESG procurement standards became a standard requirement across major international hotel groups. As Vice President of the China Hotel Supplies Association, ELIYA maintains direct access to a network of pre-qualified manufacturers. Every shipment undergoes 100 percent quality inspection before packing. A 24-hour client service team covers active accounts across time zones. These systems have sustained supply relationships that, in several cases, have run for over a decade. The company's partnership with a landmark five-star property in Southeast Asia serves as a primary example, having continued uninterrupted for 17 straight years.

On the company's 20th anniversary, ELIYA's founder Maggie said: "The fastest-growing hotel markets in the world today are in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. These markets want a partner who understands local operating conditions, maintains quality consistency across long supply chains and stands behind every shipment. That is what we have spent 20 years building. The trust deficit between international hotel buyers and China-based manufacturers is a real problem. Closing it requires a verifiable record. Marketing alone will not do it."

ELIYA's core focus remains hotel supply. In 2020, the company launched Finehome, a brand extending its textile expertise to the home sector. The company continues to invest in customization capabilities and supply chain infrastructure across its target markets. Hotel operators and procurement teams can access ELIYA's full product range and project case documentation at www.eliyalinen.com.

About ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd.

ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd. is a Guangzhou-based hotel linen manufacturer and wholesale supplier. Founded in 2006, the company has spent two decades supplying exclusively to the hospitality sector. It now counts more than 5,000 luxury hotels, resorts and boutique properties across 150 countries and six continents among its clients, with a product range covering bed linen, bath linen, F&B table linen and hotel room accessories. ELIYA holds ISO9001 certification, is recognized as a Green Hotel Products Supplier and serves as Vice President of the China Hotel Supplies Association, the country's primary industry body for hotel procurement.

Media Contact:

ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd.

B16, Huachuang Technology Industrial Park, Jinshan Village, Panyu District, Guangzhou, China

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86-020 3910 2888

www.eliyalinen.com

SOURCE ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd.