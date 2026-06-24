MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk is proud to welcome attorney Madeline M. Kelley to our personal injury and medical malpractice teams. She brings a high-caliber background in complex litigation, working on the defense side, and a proven record of accomplishment. This exposure to insurance and reinsurance claims provides insights to guide her case development at Elk + Elk. Madeline strengthens the firm's dedication to providing sophisticated, relentless advocacy for injured individuals throughout Ohio.

Elk + Elk Welcomes Attorney Madeline M. Kelley: Elite Trial Advocate Joins Ohio's Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Teams

With a career rooted in trial advocacy, Madeline offers a multifaceted perspective shaped by her experience in state and federal litigation. Her ability to navigate complex legal landscapes, from intricate malpractice claims to high-stakes investigations, makes her a powerful asset to the firm.

"Madeline brings an exceptional level of talent, drive, and experience to our team," said Jay Kelley, Managing Partner. "Her background working high-exposure cases around the country, combined with her top 10 national ranking in trial advocacy in Law School, speaks volumes about her ability. She has a rare combination of strategic insight and courtroom presence that will immediately benefit our clients."

While attending the Case Western Reserve School of Law, Madeline distinguished herself as one of the top trial advocates in the country, achieving a top 10 national ranking out of over 1,000 competing students. Following graduation her commitment to advocacy at CWRU continues as the Director of the law school's mock trial program.

Before joining Elk + Elk, Madeline worked on high-exposure matters and participated in multimillion-dollar trials at an AmLaw 100 law firm. Her background includes clerking for University Hospitals and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office Cold Case Unit and the United States Attorney's Office.

"My goal is to leverage my experience in complex litigation to guide our clients through every step of their journey with communication, clarity, compassion, and tenacious representation," said Madeline Kelley.

About Elk + Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a premier personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. Our extensive network ensures local representation backed by powerful, multi-state resources that has won $2+ Billion in settlements for our clients. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation, and product defects.

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