Ellison Medical Institute and UniQuest enter exclusive license to advance novel prostate cancer therapy toward first-in-human studies

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellison Medical Institute (EMI) has entered into an exclusive license with UniQuest, the commercialization company of The University of Queensland (UQ), to advance QED-203, a promising new treatment for advanced and therapy-resistant prostate cancer, toward first-in-human studies.

Developed from research conducted at UQ, QED-203 is a novel small molecule therapeutic designed to address significant unmet needs in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Established in 2016, EMI is a Los Angeles-based clinical and research organization advancing cancer research, translational science, and drug development to accelerate the path from scientific discovery to patient impact.

Under the agreement, EMI will lead the continued development of QED-203, applying its integrated capabilities across AI-enabled discovery, translational research, human-relevant preclinical models, and in-house clinical expertise to prepare the program for clinical evaluation. In partnership with UQ, these efforts will reduce risk and accelerate progress toward first-in-human studies in early 2027.

Based on research led by Professor Greg Monteith from UQ's School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, QED-203 was developed at the Queensland Emory Drug Discovery Initiative (QEDDI), the small molecule drug discovery group of UniQuest.

The treatment is being developed for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), an advanced form of the disease where patients often have limited treatment options after standard therapies stop working.

QEDDI Head Dr. Brian Dymock said QED-203 was a potential first-in-class therapy targeting TRPV6, a calcium ion channel associated with aggressive prostate cancer.

"Patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer often face very limited options once existing therapies stop working," Dr. Dymock said. "Our goal has been to develop a novel treatment approach that could ultimately improve clinical outcomes for patients with advanced and therapy-resistant disease."

Dr. Monteith said the deal marked an important milestone and built on more than 15 years of research into the role of calcium signaling in cancer progression.

"It reflects the collaborative work behind a completely new therapeutic approach for patients with advanced disease," Dr. Monteith said.

"We are excited to advance the development of QED-203 to address urgent unmet needs in metastatic prostate cancer and meaningfully benefit patients," said Dr. David Agus, Founding CEO of the Ellison Medical Institute. "EMI is uniquely positioned to push this work forward, with deep expertise in oncology and a translational mission built for programs like this. Together, with UniQuest, we're bringing expertise and a shared sense of purpose needed to move this work forward for the patients and families who need it most."

UniQuest CEO Dr. Dean Moss said the deal highlighted the strength of QEDDI's model for translating world-class research at UQ into commercial opportunities with the potential to deliver impact.

"This partnership demonstrates the value of building dedicated drug discovery and translation capability around outstanding university research and pairing it with a development partner equipped to advance promising programs toward the clinic," Dr. Moss said. "QEDDI was established to help transform promising discoveries from UQ into high-quality development candidates, and this partnership with EMI is a strong example of that model in action. Together, we aim to build on this promising science and leverage EMI's integrated research and development engine to accelerate progress towards the clinic and, in time, to patients."

QED-203 has been supported by the Biomedical Translation Bridge (an initiative of the Medical Research Future Fund delivered by MTPConnect); the Critical Path Institute's Translational Therapeutics Accelerator; and the National Health and Medical Research Council Development Grant scheme to fund key preclinical studies, manufacturing and safety activities.

About the Ellison Medical Institute

Established in 2016, Ellison Medical Institute brings together artificial intelligence molecular analytics, translational research, and clinical expertise to accelerate the development of new approaches to disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. By integrating cancer research, clinical care, drug development, and health policy under one organization, EMI is designed to help move promising discoveries from the laboratory to the clinic, and ultimately to patients faster, with the goal of improving outcomes and advancing human health.

About UniQuest

UniQuest is the commercialization company of the University of Queensland, Australia, transforming world-class research into solutions that matter, bridging academic excellence and commercial success. With deep technical expertise and market insight, it unlocks the full potential of UQ's intellectual property. Its track record includes the blockbuster cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil and startup companies Spinifex Pharmaceuticals and Inflazome, both among the largest university startup exists in Australian history. In 2025, Sanofi acquired UQ vaccine company Vicebio for US$1.15 billion upfront, with potential milestone payments of up to US$450 million, the largest deal involving IP from an Australian university.

Media contact:

Samantha Mazur

Ellison Medical Institute

[email protected]

Brooke Baskin

UniQuest

+61 438 454 029

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellison Medical Institute