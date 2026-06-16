Elpha Secure Named Cyber MGA of the Year at Zywave's 2026 Cyber Risk Awards

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elpha Secure, a fully integrated cyber insurance provider and security platform, was named Cyber MGA of the Year at Zywave's 13th annual Cyber Risk Awards. The awards are voted on by peers and colleagues across the cyber insurance and risk management industry. They recognize the people and companies who are helping build resilience across the ever-evolving digital landscape.

"We are proud to be named Cyber MGA of the Year alongside the leaders and innovators shaping our industry," said Elpha Secure CEO Gordon Malin. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive risk management solutions that go beyond traditional insurance coverage. Thank you to our brokers, policyholders, strategic partners, and team members who continue to trust and support us. We're grateful for your partnership and excited to keep pushing the cyber insurance industry forward."

Learn more about the Cyber Risk Awards and 2026 winners here.

About Elpha Secure

Elpha Secure is a fully integrated cyber insurance provider and security platform for small and midsize businesses. Our product is built to meet insureds where they are in their security maturity and help elevate them to best-in-class. By developing advanced cyber tools and delivering cutting-edge insurance coverage, Elpha provides comprehensive cyber risk solutions. Headquartered in New York City, Elpha has teams across the United States and the globe. Learn more at www.elphasecure.com.

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SOURCE Elpha Secure