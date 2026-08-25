Elsevier launches Nora AI to make trusted, evidence-based learning support more accessible for healthcare students and educators

AI-powered learning assistant embedded in Elsevier eBooks on VitalSource's Bookshelf®platform helps students and educators ask questions, clarify complex topics and build foundational knowledge from trusted course content

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier today announced the launch of Nora AI, an AI-powered assistant created by Elsevier and available within Elsevier eBooks through VitalSource's Bookshelf® platform. Nora AI enables users to ask questions and receive personalized, evidence-based answers drawn directly from their trusted Elsevier content.

Designed for healthcare education, Nora AI allows students and educators to interact with trusted Elsevier content in their own words and receive contextualized guidance within the learning experience. Available through VitalSource's Bookshelf platform, Nora AI brings Elsevier's trusted course materials and AI-powered learning tools into the reading environment, so students can engage with support without leaving their eBook. By providing answers grounded in the specific eBook being used, Nora AI helps students clarify complex concepts, strengthen foundational knowledge and deepen subject mastery. For educators, it offers an additional resource to reinforce course materials and support learning beyond the classroom.

Brent Gordon, President of Global Healthcare Education at Elsevier said: "Healthcare education is at a pivotal time as AI creates new opportunities to support how students learn and educators teach. With Elsevier's trusted healthcare content, Nora AI gives students timely support within the flow of learning and provides educators with a reliable resource that complements their instruction."

Nora AI is available within Elsevier healthcare education eBooks through VitalSource's Bookshelf platform, using Bookshelf as an access point to bring Elsevier's trusted content and AI-powered learning support into the digital reading experience.

Within healthcare education titles, Nora AI combines trusted Elsevier content with AI to deliver personalized support when needed most, helping expand access to learning resources across healthcare education programs.

Raman Kaur, MSN, AGNP-C, RN-BSN and Vice President of Technology for Global Healthcare Education at Elsevier said: "As students and educators look for more personalized ways to engage with healthcare content, trust, accuracy and transparency are essential. By grounding responses in Elsevier eBooks on VitalSource's Bookshelf platform and providing citations, follow-up questions and related content, Nora AI helps users engage with healthcare concepts in a more intuitive and reliable way."

Nora AI is built with Elsevier's commitment to responsible AI and designed to support learning and teaching through evidence-based responses. Source citations, personalized follow-up questions, related content recommendations, multimedia tutorials including Osmosis for Healthcare Education videos, and interactive study tools are key capabilities that can enrich real-time learning for students, and support instructor course preparation. The solution helps ensure responses remain transparent, relevant, and connected to course content, while supporting confidence in the accuracy and reliability of information.

Learn more about Nora AI and how it adds to Elsevier's portfolio of AI-enabled solutions including Sherpath AI and Osmosis AI by providing eBook-based learning support grounded in the trusted course content students are already using.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals, and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading evidence-based scientific and medical content, precision AI, and expert human assessment. We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

SOURCE Elsevier Limited