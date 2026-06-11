Elwood platform to add connectivity to Kalshi for institutional desks

Institutional execution, portfolio, risk, and reconciliation tooling to support CFTC-regulated event contracts on Kalshi.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood US announced that in the United States the Elwood platform is launching connectivity to Kalshi, the CFTC-regulated prediction market. Through the integration, mutual clients will be able to manage event contracts, accessed through their own membership using the same compliance layer, pre-trade controls, order management, position management, risk analytics, and reconciliation that they already use across their portfolios.

Event contracts became a supported instrument type at CFTC-regulated venues following Commission approval, and a growing number of institutional desks now hold direct access through their own brokerage and clearing relationships. What has been missing is operational: the execution tooling, 24/7 risk monitoring, and post-trade infrastructure that institutional desks run on. Venue-native portals were not built for that operating model.

The Elwood platform will close that gap by supporting event contracts across the full trade lifecycle: pre-trade controls in front of the order, connectivity to Kalshi for institutional clients through their own memberships, and risk, reconciliation, and reporting once the position is on. It is the same platform Elwood's institutional clients already use for digital assets and traditional books, and will be available for regulated funds, multi-strategy pods, and market makers whose operating models call for that infrastructure.

The integration will also extend the range of instrument types Elwood can support in the United States, with platform connectivity across multiple venues including digital asset exchanges, institutional liquidity providers, and CME via FCM channels including Ripple Prime and Marex. With Kalshi, Elwood's platform will support prediction market event contracts, in addition to existing crypto, tokenised derivatives and equities instrument types on a single platform.

Commenting on the new integration capability, John Krowas, US Head of Product at Elwood US, said: "Institutional desks told us they wanted prediction market event contracts to sit inside the operating model they already run, rather than in a separate portal. The Elwood platform's execution and portfolio management modules will support event contracts on the same data architecture our clients use for digital assets and traditional books, with clients connecting to Kalshi through their own accounts."

Andy Ross, Head of Institutional at Kalshi, said: "Institutional capital needs institutional rails. Elwood provides these foundations, helping institutions connect seamlessly to Kalshi and trade our markets the way they trade every other instrument."

About Elwood

Elwood's platform is the institutional operating system for 24/7 markets. The platform covers the complete trade lifecycle (execution management, portfolio management, risk, collateral, and reconciliation) across asset classes in a unified, API-first solution, with connectivity to 40+ venues. Designed as one, deployed as needed: firms can adopt the end-to-end solution, or individual modules as needed. Built to institutional standards from day one, Elwood is SOC2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified, serving hedge funds, asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, lending and credit desks, family offices, and treasury operations running at operational scale across digital and traditional asset classes.



Elwood (US) Technologies LLC provides institutional clients access to software solutions for trading, order execution, and portfolio and risk management. Elwood is a technology service provider only and is not registered with or regulated by the CFTC or the NFA in any capacity. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer or solicitation, recommendation or investment advice. The integration referenced above is only available to Elwood customers located in jurisdictions in which the offering of prediction markets is legally permissible and who have become clearing members of such prediction market operator. Elwood does not service retail clients, and the information herein is not intended for retail clients. Not all products and features may be available to all clients and may be limited by jurisdiction.

To learn more, visit www.elwood.io.

SOURCE Elwood Technologies