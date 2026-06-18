Embassy Suites by Hilton Minneapolis Bloomington Edina Expands Name and Unveils Multimillion-Dollar Transformation

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy Suites by Hilton Minneapolis Bloomington Edina proudly unveils a renewed and modernized guest experience following a multimillion-dollar renovation and a transition to a new name.

Located minutes from Mall of America and a short drive from MSP International Airport and downtown Minneapolis, the transformations mark a new phase for the hotel and further strengthen its commitment to its guests and community. It positions the property as one of the most refreshed options in the Twin Cities market.

The hotel's signature open-air atrium has been completely redesigned as a bright, welcoming centerpiece featuring contemporary finishes, flexible seating, and an airy, light-filled layout.

All 232 of the hotel's two-room suites have been fully modernized. Each suite features a separate living area with a sofa bed, a private bedroom, and a wet bar with a microwave and mini fridge. Updated furnishings, enhanced lighting, and a refreshed design palette come together to offer the extra room to spread out, recharge, and feel at home. The redesign was inspired by the beauty and traditions of Minnesota's lake country.

With 5,600 square feet of enhanced meeting and event space, the hotel offers the room and the resources to bring any gathering to life. From corporate meetings to social celebrations, modernized interiors, upgraded finishes, and increased flexibility create an elevated environment where every event is set up for success.

The full-service dining experience at Iron Range Restaurant & Bar received an "Up North" refresh. The hotel's signature offerings remain central to the experience, including complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast and the nightly Evening Reception.

"These upgrades are about more than aesthetics, they're about creating a place our guests, team members, and community can take pride in," said General Manager Jason Lott. "Our team is here to exceed your expectations, making a difference at every turn along the way. We invite groups, meeting planners and families to come see what is new. We'd love to be the backdrop for your next memorable moment."

The expanded name reflects the hotel's connection to Bloomington, Edina and the greater Minneapolis area, reinforcing its role as a hub for meetings, celebrations, and community events.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Minneapolis Bloomington Edina

2800 American Boulevard West

Bloomington, Minnesota 55431

952-967-8700

Embassy Suites by Hilton Minneapolis Bloomington Edina

Assets: Dropbox

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SOURCE Embassy Suites by Hilton Minneapolis Bloomington Edina