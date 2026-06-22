EMBC Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Embecta Corp.

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Embecta Corp., is a medical device company, that provides solutions to improve the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information pertaining to Embecta's guidance for second quarter and full year 2026. Defendants' statements included, among other things, misleading information touting Embecta's fiscal year

2026; particularly, continuously reaffirming the Company's revenue guidance and strength in the pen needle segment.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 5, 2026, Embecta published second quarter 2026 fiscal results disclosing that the Company failed to meet its guidance for second quarter 2026 and lowered fiscal year 2026 guidance. In particular, Embecta revealed that revenue declined over 14%, much higher than the guidance of flat to a decline of 2% and that the Company was lowering estimates on US performance, largely in part due to weakness in its pen needle sales. On this news, Embecta's stock price fell to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026.

What Now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Embecta Corp. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP