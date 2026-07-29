Ember LifeSciences and Alfresa Corporation Enter into Capital and Business Alliance to Improve the Quality of the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain in Japan

Ember offers Japanese market pharmaceutical transportation solution integrating temperature control, visualization of transportation status and traceability

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember LifeSciences, Inc. ("Ember"), an award-winning provider of advanced pharmaceutical cold chain solutions, has entered into a capital and business alliance with Alfresa Corporation ("Alfresa"), a subsidiary of Alfresa Holdings Corporation.

The Alfresa Group has the No. 1 domestic net sales in the pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. Alfresa will partner with Ember to improve the quality of pharmaceutical cold chain logistics across Japan, including evaluating the Ember Cube and related technologies for Alfresa's Home Care Delivery service, which delivers specialty pharmaceuticals directly from medical institutions to patients' homes.

As part of the new alliance, Alfresa will provide financial support for Ember's business expansion through an investment in Series A preferred stock issued by Ember, strengthening collaboration between the two companies. Other investors in the Ember Series A include Amgen, Cardinal Health, Carrier and Sea Court Capital. Through the agreement, Alfresa obtains the exclusive sales rights in Japan's healthcare sector for solutions provided by Ember.

"We are deeply honored to partner with Alfresa, a company whose legacy of excellence and market leadership we hold in the highest regard," said Clay Alexander, Ember founder and CEO. "As our Ember Cube 2 continues to gain international acclaim for its revolutionary design, this strategic investment and distribution alliance marks a pivotal milestone. Together, Alfresa and Ember share a profound commitment to bringing unprecedented precision, confidence and reliability to pharmaceutical cold chain logistics for patients throughout Japan."

"The rapid growth of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines — with the number of temperature‑sensitive products increasing each year — demands absolute precision in cold chain logistics," said Yusuke Fukujin, representative director and president, Alfresa. "Alfresa has been strengthening its capabilities in this space through continuous investment in next generation technologies. I am very excited about this partnership with Ember, which reinforces our commitment to advance cold chain pharmaceutical logistics in the Japanese market."

Ember provides pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and healthcare providers with cold chain solutions that combine temperature control with real-time shipment visibility. The Ember Cube 2, which recently earned the Best of the Best Red Dot Design Award, maintains a temperature range of 2°C to 8°C for more than 72 hours while continuously monitoring shipment conditions and location. Its reusable design also helps reduce packaging waste compared with traditional single-use shipping materials.

About Ember LifeSciences

Ember LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies' "Ember," the design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, which has surpassed half a billion dollars in total sales to date. Ember seeks to redefine global medicine distribution through leveraging Ember's proprietary temperature control technology to improve the way we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world. To learn more about Ember LifeSciences, visit emberlifesciences.com.

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Meghan Bianco

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About the Alfresa Group

The Alfresa Group is a leader in the Japanese healthcare industry and is dedicated to making its corporate philosophy, "we create and deliver a fresh life for all," come true through a wide range of business lines, including ethical pharmaceuticals wholesaling, OTC pharmaceuticals wholesaling, pharmaceutical manufacturing, operating dispensing pharmacies, regenerative medicine-related business, and CRO business. Alfresa Holdings Corporation (TSE:2784) reported consolidated revenue of ¥3.1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. For more information, please see: https://www.alfresa.com/eng/

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SOURCE Ember LifeSciences, Inc.