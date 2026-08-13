Embrace Pet Insurance Invests in the Long-Term Success of Veteran-Service Dog Teams

$60,000 investment supports ongoing training, veterinary care and critical resources through partnerships with Dogs Inc and Healing 4 Heroes.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many military veterans, a service dog can mean the difference between isolation and independence. Far more than a companion, a service dog can restore confidence and help veterans navigate everyday life. While the journey begins when a veteran is paired with a service dog, the need for training, veterinary care and continued support extends long after placement.

Honoring the courage and sacrifice of our nation's veterans, Embrace Pet Insurance's $60,000 investment supports veterans and their service dogs with ongoing training, support and veterinary assistance.

To help meet those needs, Embrace Pet Insurance is investing $60,000 through partnerships with Dogs Inc and Healing 4 Heroes to provide veteran-service dog teams with ongoing training, alumni support and emergency veterinary assistance.

Supporting military members, veterans and their families has long been a priority for Embrace. Approximately 26% of the company's policies currently receive a military discount. These new partnerships build on that support by helping ensure veterans and the dogs who serve them continue receiving the care and resources they need throughout their lives together.

Service dogs can have a profound impact on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A National Institutes of Health-funded study found that veterans paired with service dogs reported lower PTSD symptom severity, anxiety and depression, along with reduced social isolation. Similarly, in a survey of Dogs Inc veteran graduates, 100% reported an improved quality of life after receiving a service dog, while the percentage who reported feeling very or extremely safe in public increased from 0% before placement to 83% afterward.

"Service dogs can be transformative for veterans, but their care doesn't end the day they graduate from a program," said Scott Stice, president of Embrace Pet Insurance. "These remarkable dogs stand beside remarkable veterans whose courage and sacrifice helped protect our nation and who are now navigating a new chapter with strength and resilience. We're proud to invest in the long-term health and success of these teams and hope this support gives them one less thing to worry about as they focus on living, healing and moving forward together."

The investment includes $35,000 to support Dogs Inc's Alumni Support program, ensuring veteran-service dog teams have access to the resources, ongoing training and guidance they need post-placement.

An additional $25,000 will establish the Embrace Veterinary Emergency Assistance Fund at Healing 4 Heroes, helping veterans cover unexpected veterinary expenses for their service dogs while also supporting adoption fees and medical care for rescue dogs entering the organization's training program.

Together, these investments support veteran-service dog teams at every stage of their journey—from a dog's entry into training through years of partnership after placement.

"Our partnership with Embrace represents more than financial support—it's an investment in the lives of veterans and the service dog teams we serve every day. Together, we're creating lasting change, one veteran, one service dog and one life transformed at a time. We're deeply grateful to Embrace for believing in our mission and standing alongside us as we continue serving those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Piper Hill, Founder and CEO, Healing 4 Heroes

"At Dogs Inc, extraordinary dogs transform lives every day. We proudly provide highly trained guide and service dogs, comprehensive training and ongoing alumni support, all at no cost to the people we serve. We're grateful to Embrace Pet Insurance for standing beside us in that mission. Their support helps ensure our veteran graduates and their service dogs continue receiving the expert guidance and resources they need to thrive together."

Colleen Flaherty, Acting CEO, Dogs Inc

"Nick has changed my life in ways I never imagined. But what means just as much is having Dogs Inc by our side after graduation. Knowing that, no matter where I am, I can call experienced instructors whenever I have questions or need guidance gives me confidence and peace of mind that Nick and I will continue to grow together as a team. That ongoing support makes a world of difference as a veteran."

Sean Brown, U.S. Army Veteran and Dogs Inc Graduate

"Before Healing 4 Heroes, PTSD made everyday life feel impossible. Today, my service dog helps me stay grounded so I can enjoy being with my family again. When an unexpected veterinary bill threatened that stability, Healing 4 Heroes stepped in without hesitation. They didn't just help cover the cost—they lifted an enormous burden during one of the darkest times for my family. They gave us hope and the confidence to keep moving forward."

Perry McDonald, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Healing 4 Heroes Graduate

To learn more about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance.com or call (800) EMBRACE.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a highly rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers flexible accident and illness insurance plans. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-regulated, non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by Doubtless Pet Care Group.

Pet Health Insurance is administered by Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC (Lic#0G89328, Cleveland, OH) and underwritten by one of the licensed insurers of American Modern Insurance Group, Inc., including American Modern Home Insurance Company (NAIC #0361-23469, Amelia, OH) d/b/a in CA as American Modern Insurance Company (NAIC #0361-23469) and American Southern Home Insurance Company (NAIC #0361-41998, Atlanta, GA). Coverage is subject to policy terms, conditions, limitations, exclusions, underwriting review, and approval, and may not be available for all risks or in all states. Discounts may vary and are subject to change. For full terms and conditions, visit www.embracepetinsurance.com/coverage/embrace-terms.

Media Contacts

Amber Batteiger

PR and Communications Manager, Embrace Pet Insurance

[email protected]

Sources

National Institutes of Health. Service Dogs May Reduce PTSD Symptoms for Military Members and Veterans. News release. June 4, 2024. Available at: https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/service-dogs-may-reduce-ptsd-symptoms-military-members-veterans

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance