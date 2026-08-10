EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS - 2nd QUARTER 2026

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) RELEASES ITS SECOND QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS

2026 Guidance updated: From an operational point of view, Commercial Aviation deliveries between 80 and 85 aircraft (unchanged) and Executive Aviation deliveries between 160 and 170 aircraft (unchanged). From a financial point of view, the company now forecasts revenues in the US$8.2 to US$8.5 billion range (unchanged), Adjusted EBIT margin between 10.0% and 10.6% (up from between 8.7% and 9.3%), and Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve of US$400 million or higher (up from US$200 million or higher) for the year.

From an operational point of view, between and between From a financial point of view, the company now forecasts in the between for the year. The circa US$110 million (130bp) increase in the mid-point of the implied 2026 Adjusted EBIT guidance reflects: a) US$68 million (80bp) from an extraordinary tax credit, b) US$38 million (45bp) from the exemption of direct U.S. import tariffs in 2H26 and c) US$4 million (5bp) from an improved business outlook. (The company is still subject to circa US$12 million (15bp) of indirect U.S. import tariffs on a yearly basis).

Revenues totaled US$2,235 million in 2Q26 – all-time high 2nd quarter – and +23% year-over-year (yoy).

totaled in – and Adjusted EBIT reached US$296.9 million with a +13.3% margin in 2Q26 (+10.5% in 2Q25). U.S. import tariffs totaled US$8 million during the quarter (35bp) and the company recorded an extraordinary US$68 million tax credit (300bp). If we exclude the effects of both U.S. tariffs and the extraordinary tax credit, Adjusted EBIT margin would have been +10.6% in 2Q26.

reached with a (+10.5% in 2Q25). U.S. import tariffs totaled US$8 million during the quarter (35bp) and the company recorded an extraordinary US$68 million tax credit (300bp). If we exclude the effects of both U.S. tariffs and the extraordinary tax credit, Adjusted EBIT margin would have been +10.6% in 2Q26. Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$401.0 million during the period, reflecting stronger operating performance, strong sales related pre-downpayment inflows and an extraordinary tax credit.

during the period, reflecting stronger operating performance, strong sales related pre-downpayment inflows and an extraordinary tax credit. Embraer delivered 65 aircraft in 2Q26 , of which 20 were commercial jets (10 E2s and 10 E1s), 45 were executive jets (24 small and 21 medium) while there were no deliveries in defense; +7% versus the 61 aircraft delivered yoy.

aircraft in , of which (10 E2s and 10 E1s), (24 small and 21 medium) while there versus the 61 aircraft delivered yoy. Firm order backlog of US$34.5 billion in 2Q26 – an all-time high and more than 16% higher yoy. For more information, please see our 2Q26 Backlog and Deliveries release.

– an all-time high and more than 16% higher yoy. For more information, please see our 2Q26 Backlog and Deliveries release. To access the spreadsheet containing the data available in our Investor Relations website click here.

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 2Q26 results on:

Monday, August 10, 2026

ENGLISH: 7:00 AM (NY Time) / 9:00 AM (SP Time).

Translation to Portuguese.

To access the webcast, click here.

Zoom webinar: 859 8644 2859

We recommend you join 15 minutes in advance.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.