Emergency Safety Solutions Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against HAAS Alert

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. ("ESS") announced today that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against HAAS, Inc., which operates as HAAS Alert. The lawsuit, Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. v. HAAS, Inc., Case No. 1:26-cv-00838, was filed on July 10, 2026, in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

The complaint alleges that HAAS infringes U.S. Patent No. 12,109,938, which is assigned to ESS and titled "System for Communication of Hazardous Vehicle and Road Conditions." The patent relates to technology that communicates the existence and location of a vehicle or roadway hazard and provides advance digital warnings to other vehicles based on roadway-path and proximity determinations.

ESS has built a substantial global intellectual property portfolio consisting of 157 awarded and pending patents within 10 patent families in 43 countries. The portfolio covers both digital roadway-hazard alerting technologies and enhanced vehicle hazard-lighting technologies designed to provide earlier and more effective warning of disabled vehicles, stopped vehicles, broken down vehicles, crashed vehicles and other vulnerable vehicle hazard events.

"ESS has invested substantial time, capital and technical expertise in developing and protecting advanced lighting and digital alerting technologies intended to provide motorists with earlier and more effective warning of roadway hazards," said David Tucker, founder and chief executive officer of ESS. "We respect fair competition, but we will take appropriate action when we believe our intellectual property rights are being violated. Protecting those rights is important not only to ESS and its stakeholders, but also to the integrity of the innovation ecosystem supporting roadway safety."

About Emergency Safety Solutions

ESS is a certified minority-owned, roadway safety technology company focused on helping prevent crashes involving disabled, stopped and vulnerable vehicles. ESS's H.E.L.P.® technology platform combines enhanced vehicle hazard-lighting communications with advance digital alerts designed to provide motorists and connected vehicles with earlier warning of roadway hazards.

For additional information concerning ESS or its technology, visit www.ess-help.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Buscemi | MBE Group, on behalf of ESS | [email protected] | 248.856.8636

SOURCE Emergency Safety Solutions