Emerging Franchises has been working with Thumbs Up Diner on national expansion. This week Felicia Munson has signed an agreement for a location in the Atlanta market. The Thumbs Up Diner team and Felicia are both very excited about their future together. "We are overjoyed to welcome Felicia to our Thumbs Up family" – Thumbs Up Diner. Thumbs Up Diner has set a goal to sell 20 more units this year and has no intention of slowing down.

Thumbs Up Diner offers a funky mix of Thumbs Up Breakfast originals as well as classic and build your own breakfast options. While we are best known for breakfast, Thumbs Up also serves a variety of lunch favorites including sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas and vegan dishes offering something for everyone.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-franchises-inks-atlanta-franchisee-for-thumbs-up-diner-300644399.html

