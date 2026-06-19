Emilie Korchak Presented with a $20,000 Research Grant from Uplifting Athletes and the Foundation for Hao-Fountain Syndrome

Emilie was among a group of 10 researchers who each received a grant at Uplifting Athletes' Young Investigator Draft on January 31, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Uplifting Athletes is a nonprofit organization that impacts the rare disease community through connections to sports and engaging athletes to generate awareness, inspire hope, and raise funds to support the approximately 1 in 10 Americans impacted by rare diseases. Over $1.2 million in grants have been awarded throughout the program's history.

The Foundation for Hao-Fountain Syndrome was founded by parents of affected children in 2017. Their mission is to cure the disease by funding research and identifying more patients.

The Young Investigator Draft is inspired by the NFL Draft but shifts the focus from selecting potential talent on the football field to recognizing the next generation of promising young medical researchers in rare diseases. It is one of several signature initiatives created by Uplifting Athletes to raise awareness and research funding for rare diseases, which affect approximately 30 million individuals in the United States.

"Research funding is critical to advancing discovery of critical treatments and improving outcomes for people impacted by rare diseases who need it most. We are thrilled to partner with 10 patient advocacy organizations, and we are overjoyed to celebrate the 2026 Draft class," said Brett Brackett, President of Uplifting Athletes. "These world class researchers represent so much promise for tomorrow, and we are honored to have them on our team."

"As the parent of a child with Hao-Fountain Syndrome, I know how much families like ours are counting on research like Emilie's," said Bo Bigelow, chairman and co-founder of the Foundation for Hao-Fountain Syndrome. "Her work is trying to solve one of the central questions in our disease: why specific changes in the USP7 gene affect our kids the way they do. We're proud to fund this grant alongside Uplifting Athletes, and we're excited to have a researcher of her caliber working for our community."

Grant submissions for the Young Investigator Draft are evaluated by an expert panel of scientific advisors prior to the selection of each year's Draft Class. Every researcher is nominated by a patient advocacy organization (PAO) recognized by Uplifting Athletes as a priority partner, with grants equally co-funded by Uplifting Athletes and the nominating PAO. Emilie Korchak was nominated by the Foundation for Hao-Fountain Syndrome.

About Emilie Korchak's Research

Emilie Korchak is a researcher in the structural biology lab at UConn Health, where she studies how variants in the USP7 gene change the way the USP7 protein folds, functions, and binds to its partner proteins. Using NMR spectroscopy and biophysical binding assays, her work aims to explain why different USP7 variants lead to Hao-Fountain Syndrome, knowledge that is essential to designing future treatments.

Event Details

The 2026 Young Investigator Draft audience included student-athlete leaders from Uplifting Athletes' collegiate chapters across the country, notable professional athletes, biopharmaceutical representatives, healthcare professionals, and those directly impacted by rare diseases and their families. The Young Investigator Draft was family-friendly, and VIP tickets included a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Eagles' stadium.

For more information about the Uplifting Athletes 2026 Young Investigator Draft, visit https://charity.pledgeit.org/YID2026.

About the Foundation for Hao-Fountain Syndrome

Hao-Fountain Syndrome, also known as USP7-related neurodevelopmental disorder, is a rare genetic condition caused by variants in the USP7 gene. It affects children and adults and is associated with developmental delay, intellectual disability, autism, and a range of other medical and behavioral challenges. To date, the Foundation for Hao-Fountain Syndrome has identified more than 325 patients worldwide. The Foundation drives toward a cure by maintaining a patient registry, building a biorepository of samples for research, funding scientific studies, and partnering with clinicians and researchers in the United States and around the world. It also connects and supports affected families, helping those who are newly diagnosed find community, information, and care. To learn more or to connect with the Foundation, visit usp7.org.

About Uplifting Athletes

Uplifting Athletes is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that harnesses the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of the more than 30 million people impacted by rare diseases in America. Since its inception, Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $12 million by engaging athletes to positively impact the rare disease community through driving action, awareness, and funding research. To learn more about Uplifting Athletes, visit www.upliftingathletes.org.

Contact:

Bo Bigelow

Foundation for Hao-Fountain Syndrome

(207) 838-2942

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Hao-Fountain Syndrome