Eminent Announces Mobilization for Drilling at Hot Springs Range Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization of the reverse circulation (RC) drill rig to its 100%-owned Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Nevada is scheduled for July 6, 2026, with drilling to commence immediately thereafter. This drilling represents the previously announced program of up to 10,000 meters at HSRP.

Figure 1. Hot Springs Range Project – Planned and Completed Drilling

The Company has been fully prepared to drill since early April, with all drill pads, access roads, and permits in place. The updated start date reflects the contractor's completion of a prior commitment.

This phase of drilling will follow up on encouraging results from the Otis target, including 9.2 meters grading 3.2 g/t Au in hole HSC005, and will also mark the first drill test of the Eden target at the opposite end of the 10-kilometre structural corridor. Eden is defined by a 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly along a major structure refined by the Company's recent seismic survey, which also helped guide drill-site prioritization for this program (see Figure 1).

Planned Drilling Details

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the Otis target area to follow up on previous high-grade intersections;

Diamond core drilling at the Eden target, utilizing RC pre-collars through the cover sequence before transitioning to core;

PhotonAssay™ analysis for rapid turnaround, with initial results anticipated within approximately one week per hole;

RC holes expected to take approximately 48 hours to complete.

Additional details on the Otis and Eden targets, including figures and seismic interpretations, are available in the Company's May 26, 2026 news release.

Dan McCoy, President & CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to announce a scheduled start to drilling at Hot Springs Range. The Company experienced a delay due to increased demand for drill rigs across Nevada, where availability has tightened considerably with the improved gold market. We are excited to follow up on the promising results at Otis and to test additional structural corridors that form part of what we interpret as a robust Carlin-style gold system on the project, as we work to expand on our initial discovery holes and evaluate new targets."

The Company remains well positioned to execute its active 2026 exploration program in Nevada. Drilling at Hot Springs Range is now commencing, with the Celts project scheduled to follow later this year. Further updates will be provided as drilling progresses and results become available.

The figure illustrates completed diamond-core holes at Otis (red stars), planned RC holes (yellow stars), and planned core holes (green stars) along the Otis and Eden structural corridors. Blue dashed lines denote interpreted faults. Drilling is scheduled to commence following drill-rig mobilization.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin B. Milliard, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a non-independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dan McCoy

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Eminent Gold Corp.

Phone: +1 604-505-7751

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com

X (Twitter): @eminent_gold

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/eminent.gold.corp/

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Celts and Gilbert South.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will" or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and commencement of drilling, mobilization of the drill rig, the planned scope and objectives of the drill program, the interpretation of geological features and mineralized systems, and the Company's exploration plans for its Nevada portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and drilling risks, contractor availability and performance, changes in project parameters, geological interpretations, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic, market and business conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.