Emma, the Gut Health Formula Everyone's Talking About, Lands at Target Nationwide

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enclave Bioactives today announced that Emma, its bestselling gut health formula, is now available at Target stores and Target.com nationwide, bringing one of the most talked-about supplements in America to millions more shoppers.

Emma now at Target

Emma isn't a probiotic. It isn't a laxative. It's a natural blend designed to tackle the root cause of digestive discomfort. Powered by three hero ingredients (Berberine, Quercetin, and Resveratrol), Emma works three ways at once: it supports healthy gut motility, encourages microbiome balance to reduce gas and bloating, and calms the nerves and muscles that control digestion. The result: smoother, more regular digestion, steadier energy and focus, and that lighter, cleaner feeling that comes with a gut in balance. Most users notice a difference right away, with results that keep improving over weeks and months.

The numbers back it up. In an 8-week consumer study, participants reported 94% easier passing stools, 89% less frequent bloating and 95% less cramping severity. Emma outperformed the leading competitor's published results on every shared metric.

"Emma is what happens when you stop settling for what's already on the shelf," said Ryan Kowalski, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Enclave Bioactives. "We designed Emma for people who've tried everything and are tired of being let down. Getting it into Target means we can finally put Emma in front of the customers who have been struggling with digestive issues for years."

Emma joins Target's curated lineup of premium wellness brands starting April 2026, arriving at a moment when gut health has become one of the fastest-growing categories in wellness. Today's consumers aren't looking for generic supplements. They want smarter, research-backed formulas that earn a place in their daily routine. Emma was built for exactly that.

About Enclave Bioactives

Enclave Bioactives is a next-generation nutraceutical research company creating a curated ecosystem of premium supplements where cutting-edge science meets nature's healing power. Every formula is engineered to work in harmony with your microbiome, restoring balance, elevating vitality, and helping you feel your absolute best, every single day.

SOURCE Enclave Bioactives