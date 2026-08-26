Emmy Award-Winning Sports Journalist Malika Andrews to Host 4th Annual USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation Tennis Creates Gala in November

To raise critical funds expanding regional tennis access and honoring Vice Admiral Sean S. Buck

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation today announced that Emmy Award-winning sports journalist and host of ESPN's NBA Countdown and NBA Today Malika Andrews, who made her tennis-hosting debut at the 2026 Australian Open, will emcee the 4th annual Tennis Creates Gala on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia.

Malika Andrews, host of 2026 Tennis Creates Gala

The event will bring together some of the region's top leaders in business, sport, and philanthropy to celebrate and promote the transformational impact of tennis across the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and eastern/southern West Virginia.

"The energy around tennis, specifically the excitement infused from the top American stars right now - from Coco Gauff, to Ben Shelton, to the DMV's own Frances Tiafoe - is captivating," said Malika Andrews. "I am thrilled ESPN tapped me to be part of our coverage during this seminal time in the sport and I am grateful to the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation for the opportunity to support tennis at the local level." A trailblazer in sports broadcasting, Andrews is the host of ESPN's weekday NBA studio show, NBA Today. She also hosts NBA Countdown on ESPN and ABC, as well as WNBA Countdown on ESPN. In 2026, Andrews was added to ESPN's Tennis Team, leading broadcasts for Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

"We are thrilled to welcome Malika Andrews as our host for this year's Tennis Creates Gala," said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, CEO of the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation. "Malika's historic achievements in broadcasting, coupled with her commitment to sports and community, make her the ideal voice to champion our vision of 'tennis in every community.' More than an evening of celebration, this gala serves as an engine for generating the resources necessary to ensure every individual throughout our Mid-Atlantic community has the opportunity to experience the lifelong benefits of tennis."

Tennis Changes Everything: 2026 Gala Highlights & Impact

Led by Gala Co-Chairs Andrew and Michele Brammer, the 2026 Tennis Creates Gala features an All-Star VIP reception, fine dining, live entertainment, and exclusive auctions. Every dollar raised goes directly back into neighboring Mid-Atlantic communities to break down financial and geographic barriers to the world's healthiest sport.

Key highlights of the evening include:

2026 Tennis Creates Impact Award Honoree: The Foundation will honor Vice Admiral Sean S. Buck, U.S. Navy (retired) , 63rd Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy, recognizing his distinguished leadership and dedication to fostering character, leadership, and well-being through tennis.



The Foundation will honor , 63rd Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy, recognizing his distinguished leadership and dedication to fostering character, leadership, and well-being through tennis. Funding Grassroots Access: Proceeds directly support core Foundation initiatives, including Girls Rule the Court™ —which has served over 2,000 girls across the region —Junior Player Scholarships, and Tennis in Schools program.



Proceeds directly support core Foundation initiatives, including —which has served over 2,000 girls across the region —Junior Player Scholarships, and Tennis in Schools program. Restoring Public Courts: Gala funds strengthen public infrastructure. With more than 70% of local players relying on courts in public parks, recreation centers, or schools, direct support fuels public court refurbishments—building on the $505,000 invested across 17 public venues over the last three years to support the region's 1.4 million players.



Gala funds strengthen public infrastructure. With more than 70% of local players relying on courts in public parks, recreation centers, or schools, direct support fuels public court refurbishments—building on the $505,000 invested across 17 public venues over the last three years to support the region's 1.4 million players. Promoting Sportsmanship: Celebrating regional leaders who embody the Foundation's ACES Pledge initiative, which has engaged over 6,000 participants to build character, respect, and positive life skills on and off the court.

Ticket Packages & Sponsorship Opportunities

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation relies on donor support and philanthropy to deliver low-cost programming, scholarships, and court restoration grants.

To purchase tables or explore sponsorship opportunities visit TennisCreatesGala.com.

About the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting tennis and its physical, social, and emotional health benefits across D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and eastern/southern West Virginia. Guided by core principles of Community, Character, and Well-Being, the Foundation reached more than 114,500 youth in 2025 through tennis programs—including nearly 70,000 students through school-based initiatives. By investing in public facilities, youth scholarships, and character development, the Foundation is working toward its vision of "tennis in every community." Learn more at USTAMidAtlanticFoundation.org

SOURCE USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation