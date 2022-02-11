Emory Neurophysiologic Institute(EM-NPI) Releases Hamlin Emory MD's Brain1st™ Documentary and Book Hard to Swallow: From Superstition to Psychiatry

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emory Neurophysiologic Institute (EM-NPI) was founded in 2012 by Hamlin Emory, M.D. to advance the field of clinical neuroscience. The work of the institute includes publishing Dr. Emory's physiologic approach for identifying and improving inherited brainwave variations that cause chronic medical and mental illnesses as well as substance abuse.

In contrast to the psychiatric approach that directs treatment at symptom reduction, Dr. Emory's method seeks to identify and resolve inherited physiologic variations that can manifest as a persistent physical illness, a learning problem, substance abuse or a mental disorder.

"A healthy brain automatically balances itself and other bodily systems 24/7; yet, inherited differences in brain function can impair these interactions and cause persistent distress," says Dr. Hamlin Emory, M.D.

The documentary and book feature some of the patients who have benefitted by this medical approach. Both formats inform medical doctors and the public about inherited brain variations that are not recognized in everyday clinical medicine or psychology and therefore lead to sub-optimal treatment.

