Empo Health® Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication, APMA Seal of Approval, and SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Milestones demonstrate high patient adherence and clinical utility, clinical society acceptance, and data-security assurances

SAN BRUNO, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empo Health, Inc., whose FDA-listed technology enables at-home foot monitoring for early provider intervention, announces three milestones: its peer-reviewed clinical publication in JMIR Formative Research, the APMA Seal of Approval for the Empo® Footprint and Empo® Remote Health Link, and completion of a SOC 2 Type 2 audit.

Peer-reviewed evidence of real-world usability

On July 23, 2026, JMIR Formative Research published Empo's peer-reviewed feasibility study, a formative evaluation of the in-home Empo Footprint across three podiatry practices. Over up to seven months, 21 adults with prior diabetic foot ulcers used the device a median of 27 of every 30 days, and reviewing podiatrists rated 97.7% of 3,295 scans clinically acceptable for remote assessment. Three highlighted cases surfaced clinically meaningful findings: an emergent wound, a foreign body, and a subcutaneous injury.

"Publishing real-world use experience in a peer-reviewed journal is an important step in building the clinical evidence base our health system and payor partners expect," said Anuj Khandelwal, co-founder and CEO of Empo Health. "High-risk patients used the Empo Footprint consistently at home, and clinicians could use the images nearly every time – exactly what value-based care depends on."

APMA Seal of Approval

The Empo Footprint and Empo Remote Health Link have also earned the APMA Seal of Approval. The American Podiatric Medical Association, founded in 1912 and representing over 15,000 podiatrists, grants the Seal only after review by its Seal Review Panel, based on evidence a product promotes quality foot health.

"The APMA Seal is meaningful, independent recognition from the profession caring for these patients daily," said Khandelwal. "For health systems, it signals that our technology meets the standards of the nation's leading podiatric organization."

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Empo completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for the security trust services criteria, confirmed by an independent auditor; the report is available upon request through the company's Trust Center.

"Trust in how we handle patient data is not optional for the organizations we serve," said Eric Dahlseng, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Empo Health. "Completing our SOC 2 Type 2 audit gives payors and health systems independent assurance that our controls operate as designed over time, removing a barrier to enterprise adoption."

About Empo Health

Empo Health® is a healthcare technology company focused on improving outcomes with in-home monitoring devices. It has developed the FDA-listed Empo® Footprint and HIPAA-compliant Empo® Remote Health Link for monitoring diabetic foot complications. Incorporated in 2020 by MIT- and Stanford-trained founders, Empo is based in Silicon Valley, and supported by VC investors, angel investors, and SBIR grants. Learn more at empohealth.com.

The Empo® Footprint and Empo® Remote Health Link assist patients and providers in monitoring foot skin conditions and measuring weight. They are not standalone diagnostic tools.

SOURCE Empo Health, Inc.