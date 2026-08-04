Empower Community Care Appoints JP Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership transition builds on a decade of evidence‑based programs and solutions, positioning Empower to reach more families worldwide

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Community Care ("Empower"), a leading global behavioral health organization providing evidence-based programs, tools, and technologies that improve outcomes for youth, adults, families, and communities, today announced the appointment of JP Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Co-Founder Josh Glade, who will remain a member of Empower's Board of Directors, as the company continues its mission to reach more families and deepen its impact worldwide.

JP Guilbault, CEO of Empower Community Care

The transition follows a period of significant growth and accelerating demand for Empower's gold-standard, evidence‑based programs, which now support practices across all 50 U.S. states and more than 35 countries, helping millions of families access programs that deliver measurable outcomes. Glade led the search for his successor, and the executive team unanimously endorsed Guilbault as the right leader to guide the organization through its next phase of growth. Guilbault will focus on preserving Empower's mission, culture, and the rigor of its clinical models and service quality, as well as continuing the certification, training, and fidelity oversight that providers and families rely on.

Guilbault has led multiple mission-driven, technology-enabled organizations that serve schools, nonprofits, and community institutions. Most recently, he served as CEO of Navigate360, a comprehensive safety platform for K–12 schools and law enforcement focused on preventing targeted violence, ending suicide, and keeping students safe. He has also led Community Brands and YourMembership, supporting more than 100,000 associations, nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations worldwide.

"After ten years as CEO, having grown Empower as a leader in evidence-based behavioral health solutions, the time is right for me to step down and for Empower to benefit from new leadership," said Josh Glade, Co-Founder of Empower Community Care. "JP stood out for his experience scaling mission-driven organizations, his values, and his respect for the practitioners and families we serve, and I believe he is the right person to lead Empower's next chapter. I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and the impact we've had together, and I look forward to seeing Empower continue to improve outcomes for even more families and communities around the world."

Joel Killion, Partner at NexPhase Capital, added, "Josh has built an impressive record as a founder and CEO and has been a valued partner to NexPhase. His leadership was instrumental in Empower's growth, and we share Josh's confidence that JP is well suited to lead Empower and execute its strategy."

Guilbault will lead Empower's day-to-day operations, working directly with the executive team on strategy, growth, and delivery across the organization's global footprint. Glade will continue in a board role, focused on select strategic matters and identifying new partnership and acquisition opportunities that extend Empower's mission and reach.

"Empower is something rare — an organization where the science is rigorous, the practitioners we serve are exceptional, and the outcomes for families are real," said JP Guilbault, Chief Executive Officer of Empower Community Care. "I have a deep respect for what Josh and this team have built. My job is to honor that foundation while helping this organization reach more families and communities than ever before. I'm grateful that Josh and I share a common goal of making a meaningful impact on the communities we serve, and that he will remain a partner in that work as a member of the board. I'm excited to lead alongside this team as we write the next chapter."

With Guilbault at the helm, Empower will continue serving as a go-to partner for strengthening community-based care and delivering its proven, evidence‑based programs, technology, and implementation support for public systems, provider networks, and community organizations. The company will also look to accelerate its growth while continuing to help organizations intervene earlier, match families to the right level of support, and improve outcomes across its global footprint.

About Empower Community Care

Empower Community Care is a leading global behavioral health organization that delivers evidence-based programs, technologies, and tools to improve outcomes for youth, adults, families, and communities. Serving more than 2,000 agency and system customers, Empower works across all 50 U.S. states and over 35 countries, strengthening services for more than 3 million families worldwide and training over 23,000 professionals in evidence-based practices and growing. To learn more, visit EmpowerCommunityCare.com and follow Empower on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Caryn Tomer

VP, Marketing for Empower Community Care

618.579.9717

[email protected]

SOURCE Empower Community Care