Enbridge Inc. and Enbridge Pipelines Inc. Announce Completion of Debt Exchange Transaction

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge) and its wholly owned subsidiary Enbridge Pipelines Inc. (EPI) today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to exchange all outstanding series of EPI's medium term notes debentures (EPI Notes) for an equal principal amount of newly issued medium term notes of Enbridge, having financial terms that are the same as the financial terms of the EPI Notes (the Note Exchange Transaction).

The completion of the Note Exchange Transaction gives EPI the flexibility to operate its business, while also delivering a range of operational, structural and capital markets benefits to EPI, Enbridge and the former EPI Noteholders.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. acted as the Solicitation Agent for the Note Exchange Transaction, Computershare Investor Services Inc. acted as the Tabulation Agent and Sodali & Co. acted as the Information Agent.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, has been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge and EPI, including statements with respect to the Note Exchange Transaction giving EPI the flexibility to operate its business and the range of operational, structural and capital markets benefits to EPI, Enbridge and the former EPI Noteholders from the Note Exchange Transaction. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although Enbridge and EPI believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions include assumptions about the business and financial strength of Enbridge and EPI.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's and EPI's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge and EPI assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge, EPI or persons acting on their behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

None of the information contained in, or connected to, Enbridge's website is incorporated in or otherwise forms part of this news release.

About Enbridge Pipelines Inc.

EPI is primarily a transporter of western Canadian and United States crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. Its Canadian Mainline System transports crude oil from western Canada to the Midwest region of the United States and eastern Canada and serves all of the major refining centers in Ontario. EPI also operates the Southern Lights Canada Pipeline, which transports diluent from the Canada/United States border to western Canada, and holds investments in renewable and alternative power generation assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.