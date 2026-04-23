Encompass Health to participate in BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference, which will be held May 12-14, 2026.

Encompass Health Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 8:40-9:10 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 174 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™, Forbes' America's Best Companies and Becker's Healthcare's Top Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, X, Instagram and Facebook.

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Media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Investor relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.