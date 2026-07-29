Encore AI Raises $30M to Deploy the Only Enterprise AI Platform Built to Generate Revenue from Customer Interactions

Insait IO rebrands as Encore AI and raises $30M Series A to deploy AI agents powered by the company's patented Interaction Mining technology across every channel

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore AI, the first agentic customer interaction platform built to automatically drive more revenue, announced today a $30 million Series A led by Team8, Planven and The Garage, to expand global deployment of its enterprise AI platform. While most AI agents are designed to deflect calls and reduce the number of customers who ever reach a human agent, Encore AI was built to increase revenue from every customer interaction.

Encore AI; Credit: Pini Siluk

Top sales performers generate disproportionate revenue. They convert more customers, recover more opportunities, and close more deals, but they are scarce. No company can scale its best people across every call, every channel, and every hour. Encore AI removes this ceiling by capturing and replicating the behaviors of top performers. The company partners with leading organizations in the most demanding and regulated industries, including financial services.

Encore AI's patented Interaction Mining technology studies an organization's top performers, extracts specific actions that drive results, and deploys them as AI agents. Those agents operate autonomously or alongside live teams, across every channel, in any language, while meeting demanding compliance requirements of the most stringent regulated environments.

"Today's enterprise AI industry is optimized for cost reduction. Encore was built for the other side of the equation. Every organization already has data showing what its best people do differently. Encore trains AI agents on this data, enabling them to deliver quality and effective customer interactions at scale, resulting in uplift in revenue and satisfaction," said Dr. Dvir Ginzburg, Encore AI Founder and CEO.

The Series A round was led by Team8, Planven and The Garage, alongside Lukatz and several large commercial banks and insurers that first came on as Encore AI customers and chose to invest after seeing the platform's impact on their own operations. The Garage, which led the company's earlier seed round, has backed Encore since its founding.

"Every enterprise is sitting on years of customer interaction data that it is not fully using," said Hadar Siterman Norris, Partner at Team8. "Encore AI turns that data into revenue by learning what top performers do differently and deploying those behaviors at scale. Just as important, it has built the compliance architecture needed to operate in the most demanding regulated industries. That combination gives Encore the potential to define a new category."

"The next generation of AI leaders will be defined by the enterprise value they create. We believe vertical AI companies with proprietary data advantages and deep domain expertise will build the enduring platforms of this decade. Encore AI is a compelling example of this vision, transforming years of data into AI that can consistently drive revenue at enterprise scale. We are proud to partner with Dvir and the team as they build what we believe can become a category-defining company," Eran Westman, Managing Partner at Planven.

"We backed this team from the very beginning, leading both their pre-seed and seed rounds," said Omer Nagar, Managing Partner, The Garage. "Beyond capital, we worked hand in hand with the founders to validate the product in live banking environments and open doors across our ecosystem. Watching that vision become reality has been rewarding, and we're as confident today as we were on day one."

Encore AI can go live in weeks. It does not require months of configuration, testing, and tuning. It builds from a company's actual operating reality, ingesting calls, chats, emails, and CRM data to rapidly deploy across enterprises. Results are produced rapidly, too: one of Encore AI's largest lending clients saw a 10x return on investment within months of implementation.

Dr. Ginzburg founded Encore AI in 2022, bringing a background precisely suited to the problem the company solves. His Ph.D. in Geometric Deep Learning and years as a recommendation-systems researcher at Microsoft are the technical lineage behind Encore AI's patented Interaction Mining technology. His work centered on finding signals in large, complex behavioral datasets, the same challenge Encore now solves at scale.

About Encore AI

Encore AI is the only enterprise agentic AI platform built to generate revenue from complex customer interactions, not deflect them. Using patented Interaction Mining technology, Encore AI deploys AI agents that convert leads, close applications, recover balances, and drive upsell and cross-sell at scale, across voice, chat, IVR, and live form-fill, in even the most regulated environments, including financial services. Encore AI is headquartered in New York with a global presence in APAC and EMEA. Learn more at www.gainencore.ai.

LoBello Communications

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SOURCE Encore AI