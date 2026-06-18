enCore Energy Receives Bureau of Land Management Authorization to Begin Construction at Dewey Burdock Uranium Project

NASDAQ: EU

TSXV: EU

www.encoreuranium.com

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy CompanyTM, today announced that the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has issued a final decision and approved the Dewey Burdock Uranium Project, authorizing the Company to commence infrastructure construction for the Dewey Burdock Uranium In-Situ Recovery (ISR) Project in Southwest South Dakota.

With the execution of the final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact, the BLM authorizes enCore's wholly owned subsidiary Powertech Inc. to construct initial ancillary infrastructure on approximately 240 acres of BLM-managed public land within the larger 10,580-acre Dewey Burdock Project. The authorized work under the BLM EA includes construction of portions of the primary and secondary access roads, light-use roads, four groundwater monitoring wells, and overhead power lines.

William M. Sheriff, enCore Energy's Executive Chair, stated, "Securing the BLM's approval to commence construction on BLM lands marks a significant milestone for the Dewey Burdock Project. Our team's efforts at the federal level to coordinate permitting within the Fast 41 program have greatly enhanced enCore's ability to move forward, and we look forward to continuing to work with U.S. government agencies and State regulators to advance the Dewey Burdock Project.

"We greatly appreciate the support of our landowners, neighbors, and the Edgemont community and look forward to growing our economic impact on the region. enCore remains committed to maximizing shareholder value and properly managing best practices to protect the land, air, people, and water."

To view Dewey Burdock Project maps, please visit: Dewey Burdock Maps.

The BLM reached its decision after an extensive independent analysis and process. The BLM published a draft EA on April 14, 2026, and took public comments for the next 30 days. Comments were received during the period related to groundwater, cultural resources, tribal concerns, environmental justice, and compliance with federal laws. The BLM reviewed and addressed each comment before making its final decision and issuing its Finding of No Significant Impact. The BLM filing can be found here.

About the Dewey Burdock ISR Uranium Project

The Dewey Burdock Project, wholly owned by enCore, is an advanced-stage uranium project located in Custer and Fall River counties in South Dakota. The Project will recover uranium from subsurface sandstone ore bodies through ISR technology, which uses an oxygen and water-based solution in the production wellfield to dissolve uranium minerals in place. Then the uranium-bearing solution is pumped to a central processing plant to recover the uranium.

ISR technology allows for minimal surface disturbance compared to conventional open-pit or underground uranium mining. The technology has been used for more than 50 years and has proven to be environmentally safe and very efficient. The Dewey Burdock Project will consist of wellfield areas, a central processing plant, supporting infrastructure, and environmental protection systems.

The Dewey Burdock Project was approved for inclusion in the Fast-41 Program by the U.S. Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council ("Permitting Council") on August 28, 2025. This is a component of the implementation of President Trump's Executive Order on Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production. The Dewey Burdock Project received its Source and Byproduct Materials License from the NRC in 2014, which is now under timely renewal. The Company will work with the NRC as the lead agency for federal permitting. enCore's objective is to advance the Dewey Burdock Project into development and operation utilizing the ISR uranium extraction process.

Under President Trump's Executive Order, the Permitting Council identifies priority infrastructure and critical mineral projects to receive accelerated permitting review. The addition of the first South Dakota ISR project supports the domestic uranium production focus of the United States. This focus enables the development of essential clean energy, extracted through environmentally responsible ISR technology, to provide affordable, reliable domestic energy. To learn more, please visit the Federal Permitting Dashboard: Dewey Burdock ISR Uranium Project | Permitting Dashboard

Mineral Resource Summary

ISR Resources Measured Indicated M&I Inferred Lbs. (U 3 O 8 ) 14,285,988 2,836,159 17,122,147 712,624 Tons 5,419,779 1,968,443 7,388,222 645,546 Avg. GT 0.73 0.41 0.66 0.32 Avg. Grade (% U 3 O 8 ) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.06 % Avg. Thickness (ft) 5.56 5.74 5.65 5.87

Notes:

Effective date of mineral resource is October 8, 2024. enCore reports mineral reserves and mineral resources separately. Reported mineral resources do not include mineral reserves. The geological model used is based on geological interpretations on section and plan derived from surface drillhole information. Mineral resources have been estimated using a minimum grade-thickness cut-off of 0.20 ft% U 3 O 8 . Mineral resources are estimated based on the use of ISR for mineral extraction. Inferred mineral resources are estimated with a level of sampling sufficient to determine geological continuity but with less confidence in grade and geological interpretation such that inferred resources cannot be converted to mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

John M. Seeley, Ph.D., P.G., C.P.G., enCore's Vice President of Exploration and Development, and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and S-K 1300, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable uranium to fuel the rapidly expanding U.S. nuclear energy needs. enCore's team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of uranium ISR operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore exclusively uses ISR for uranium extraction, a minimally invasive, eco-friendly, and economically competitive mineral extraction technology co-developed by enCore's leadership.

Building on enCore's demonstrated and continuing success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the expansion of Alta Mesa to include the Alta Mesa East property, the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota, and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets, including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impacts from corporate projects.

www.encoreuranium.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "becomes," "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "continue," "potential," "remains," and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," or "will" be taken.

Forward-looking statements and information that are not statements of historical fact include, but are not limited to, any information relating to statements regarding future or potential extraction, the Company's prospects, the Company's decisive action plan, and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects, statements regarding the success of current and future ISR operations, including projects in our pipeline, and our commitment to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create a positive impact from corporate projects should be considered forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC and on SEDAR+, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with assumptions regarding project economics; discount rates; expenditures and the current cost environment; timing and schedule of the projects; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of enCore to implement its business strategies; and other risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, exploration and development risks; changes in commodity prices; access to skilled personnel; the results of exploration and development activities; extraction risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment; timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; litigation risks; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions; the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements; and factors relating to forward-looking statements listed above. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE enCore Energy Corp.