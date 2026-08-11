Encore Wound Care Named Cleveland's Fastest-Growing Private Company on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

Mobile wound care provider marks second consecutive year in the top 1% of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 1 in Cleveland and No. 47 nationally.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Wound Care, a mobile wound care provider, has been named the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in the Cleveland metropolitan area on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list. Encore ranked No. 47 nationally with 5,515% three-year revenue growth, which also earned the company the No. 3 spot in Ohio and No. 6 in the Healthcare & Medical sector nationwide.

Encore Wound Care headquarters in North Royalton, OH. CFO Craig Waters and President Neall French announce Inc 5000 rank.

This marks Encore's second consecutive year in the top 50, placing the company in the top 1% of honorees both years, after debuting at No. 32 in 2025. The rankings reflect sustained demand for the company's partnership model, which brings specialized wound care providers directly to the bedside in assisted living, long-term care, and skilled nursing facilities across eight states.

"We're incredibly proud to make back-to-back appearances on the list. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners," said Neall French, President of Encore Wound Care. "Every percentage point of that growth represents facilities that trusted us with their residents, clinicians who chose to build their careers here, and patients who healed faster because expert care came to them."

Encore partners directly with facilities to improve healing outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions, and strengthen quality metrics. The company's growth has been driven by expansion into new markets, targeted acquisitions, the adoption of advanced treatment modalities and technologies, and the addition of the Encore Wound Care Academy, which offers accredited ongoing clinical education.

"This ranking belongs to the whole team, but I'd like to give a special shout out to our clinicians," said Tyler Burke, Central Region CEO. "They're in facilities every day doing meaningful work and improving outcomes … one wound, one resident, one facility at a time."

The Inc. 5000 recognizes companies redefining what growth looks like across industries from manufacturing to healthcare, to consumer products, to professional services. Among those on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and honorees have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Sustained growth at this pace requires discipline, not just demand," said Craig Waters, Chief Financial Officer. "We've invested deliberately in our clinical teams, in technology, and in the infrastructure that lets us scale without compromising the quality our facility partners and patients count on. This recognition validates that approach."

Looking ahead, Encore plans to build on its momentum by deepening partnerships, expanding its clinical footprint into additional markets, and continuing to invest in the education, technology, and specialty services that drive measurable outcomes at the bedside. Facilities interested in learning more about Encore can visit encorewoundcare.com.

About Encore Wound Care

Encore Wound Care provides mobile wound care services to assisted living, skilled nursing, and long-term care facilities through a collaborative partnership model. Encore's providers deliver advanced wound care directly to residents at the bedside, improving outcomes while supporting facility staff, quality programs, and regulatory readiness. More at encorewoundcare.com.

About the Inc. 5000 and Inc.

The Inc. 5000 ranks U.S.-based, privately held companies by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The list is published by Inc., the leading media brand for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside Fast Company. More at www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Matt Sexton

VP of Marketing, Encore Wound Care

[email protected] | (216) 566-4183

SOURCE Encore Wound Care