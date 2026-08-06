Endear Named Cross-Channel Orchestration Platform of the Year in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

9th Annual Program Honors the Marketing, Sales and AdTech Innovators Reshaping How Retail Brands Engage, Convert and Grow

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endear, the retail CRM for modern brands, today announced that it was selected as winner of the Cross-Channel Orchestration Platform of the Year award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

This award recognizes Endear's human-plus-AI approach to customer engagement - putting store associates, not algorithms, at the center. Endear unifies every customer interaction, online and in-store, into one real-time view, then reaches customers through personalized outreach and appointment scheduling to drive sales at scale. In May, Endear launched AI Opportunity Engine, which turns customer signals into a ranked daily queue of outreach opportunities so store teams always know exactly who to reach out to and when. Within six weeks, including among stores with no prior outreach activity, participating stores saw a 6x increase in associate-led outreach and a 35x ROI.

"The store associate remains one of the most underleveraged growth channels in retail. Our AI cross-channel capabilities help them understand who to contact, what to say, and when to send it, so teams build a habit of consistent outreach rather than relying on sporadic individual effort," said Leigh Sevin, co-founder and CEO of Endear. "We're proud to receive this award from MarTech Breakthrough. Our clients at over 2,000 retail stores globally report 19% higher average order volume, 70% increase in order frequency, and 40x higher conversions than traditional marketing platforms. Brands use Endear to increase sales, grow customer loyalty, drive higher engagement, and gain real-time insights into the relationships that actually hit the bottom line."

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

"Endear puts cross-channel outreach in the hands of associates, connecting the human layer to the tech stack. Brands continue to chase scale through automation, but customers have learned to ignore the same old playbook, such as templated emails and texts. A thoughtful note from a sales associate who remembers you is still the highest-converting interaction in retail," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Endear orchestrates outreach across channels, via a human-plus-AI layer that separates them from pure automation platforms. For unlocking the most underleveraged retail channel, the relationship between a store team and its best customers, Endear is our choice for 'Cross-Channel Orchestration Platform of the Year.'

Endear supports over 2,000 retail stores in over 19 countries, powering relationship-driven selling for brands including Reformation, Jones Road Beauty and Boll & Branch.

About Endear

Endear is the retail CRM for modern brands that want to build more meaningful customer relationships that drive real results. Designed for scaling and enterprise brands, Endear empowers store teams with unified customer profiles backed by real-time data, seamless integrations, and AI-powered tools that make clienteling scalable and effective. By streamlining outreach across channels like text, email, and WhatsApp, Endear helps deliver personalized, high-impact customer experiences that increase foot traffic and boost sales. By making every engagement trackable and actionable, Endear is redefining retail ROI so every store becomes a performance channel and every interaction becomes an opportunity for growth. For more information, visit https://endearhq.com/.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Endear