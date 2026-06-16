EndoDNA Launches BIOS, Turning Genetic Data Into Living Clinical Intelligence for Precision Medicine

New platform replaces static, one-time DNA reports with an adaptive dashboard that unifies genomics, biomarkers, and lifestyle data, helping licensed practitioners move from interpretation to action.

STUDIO CITY, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoDNA, a precision health intelligence company, today launched BIOS, a patented, intelligent clinical decision-support platform for licensed healthcare practitioners. BIOS replaces the company's legacy interpretation engine, myDNALive, giving functional, integrative, regenerative, hormone-optimization, and longevity practitioners a continuous, longitudinal view of each patient's biology.

BIOS, short for Biomedical Reasoning and Adaptive Inference Network, moves precision medicine past static, one-time genetic reports. In their place, it provides an adaptive dashboard that brings together genomics, biomarkers, lifestyle inputs, symptoms, and ongoing patient data.

"For years, clinicians have had access to more biological data than ever before, but very few tools to help them actually apply it," said Len May, Founder and CEO of EndoDNA. "Most genetic platforms stop at information. BIOS was built to answer the question clinicians are really asking: 'Now what?' It transforms complex biology into structured clinical insight that evolves alongside the patient; helping providers move from interpretation to action with greater clarity and consistency."

Beyond isolated SNPs: built around biological pathways

Unlike consumer DNA platforms or general-purpose AI tools, BIOS is built around interconnected biological pathways rather than isolated single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) interpretation. It maps genomic data across vital systems, including:

Hormone metabolism and metabolic signaling

Inflammation and stress response

Neurotransmitter regulation and cognitive function

In all, BIOS analyzes approximately 1 million validated variants across 21 pathway systems, with 214 pathways actively curated for real-time clinical decision support.

How BIOS works: four connected memory networks

BIOS doesn't read a single data point in isolation. It reasons across four connected memory networks that build a fuller picture of each patient over time:

World : integrates population-level genomic evidence from sources like biobanks, CPIC, and PharmGKB.

: integrates population-level genomic evidence from sources like biobanks, CPIC, and PharmGKB. Experience : draws on aggregated practitioner case history to surface what has worked for similar patients.

: draws on aggregated practitioner case history to surface what has worked for similar patients. Opinion : captures a practitioner's own notes and overrides to refine and personalize recommendations.

: captures a practitioner's own notes and overrides to refine and personalize recommendations. Observation: tracks patient-reported outcomes and biomarker trends over time.

Through a single, HIPAA-compliant dashboard, licensed practitioners can order DNA tests, generate unlimited specialized reports from existing genotype files, integrate biomarker and lab data, analyze pharmacogenomic interactions, and query patient genomic data using natural-language search.

Available report categories include Female and Male Regenerative Health, NeuroDNA Cognitive & Neurological Health, Nutrigenomics & Metabolic Pathway Analysis, Endocannabinoid System (ECS) Panels, and Hormone Optimization & Longevity Pathways.

"For years, clinicians have had access to more data than they could reasonably interpret. What has been missing is a reliable way to translate that information into clinical action" says Dr. Allen Lawrence, MA, MD, PhD. "EndoDNA and BIOS help solve that problem by transforming complex genomic and biological inputs into organized, actionable intelligence. The result is a more scalable precision medicine model; one that allows providers to make better-informed decisions, improve patient engagement, and deliver truly personalized care more efficiently."

A track record of accuracy and patented innovation

Since its founding, EndoDNA has served more than 10,000 patients across 9+ countries through CAP/CLIA-accredited laboratory partners. Using Illumina next-generation sequencing, the company delivers a 99.6% genotyping accuracy rate. EndoDNA holds more than 10 issued and pending patents, including the industry's only patented methodology for genotyping the endocannabinoid system (ECS), and a patented machine-learning methodology for predicting efficacy from genetic and biometric data.

BIOS is available immediately to licensed healthcare practitioners as a clinical decision-support and research-use platform.

About EndoDNA

EndoDNA is a precision health intelligence company combining genomic sequencing, patented intelligent clinical decision support, and longitudinal biological reasoning for licensed healthcare practitioners. Powered by BIOS, the platform helps clinicians translate genetic and biological data into structured clinical insight across hormone optimization, regenerative medicine, cognitive health, metabolic function, nutrigenomics, and longevity care; supporting pathway-level precision while preserving practitioner-led judgment. Learn more at www.EndoDNA.com.

SOURCE EndoDNA