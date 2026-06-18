Endoscopic Robotics Company Channel Robotics Raises $4.6 Million

True Ventures Leads $2.5 Million Seed+ Round to Bring Patented Handheld AI-enabled Endoscopic Robotic Platform to Physicians

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Robotics, a developer of a first-of-its-kind handheld endoscopic robotic platform, today announced the successful close of a $2.5 million Seed+ financing round led by True Ventures, a leading early-stage venture capital firm known for backing transformative technology companies. The financing brings the company's total capital raised to $4.6 million, supporting continued product development, regulatory advancement, and preparation for commercialization.

The Seed+ financing follows the successful close of the company's $2.1 million Seed round, which included participation from Defined Ventures and Old Line Capital Partners. Together, these investments provide Channel with the capital and strategic support needed to advance its technology toward broader clinical adoption.

The financing syndicate brings together investors with deep expertise in healthcare, medical technology, and company building. True Ventures has a long track record of partnering with visionary founders developing transformative technologies, while Defined Ventures and Old Line Capital Partners provide specialized support for healthcare innovation and long-term company growth.

Advancing a New Category in Endoscopic Robotics

Channel Robotics is developing a patented handheld AI-enabled endoscopic robotic platform designed to deliver robotic-level dexterity through existing flexible endoscopes. By eliminating the need for large, capital-intensive robotic systems, the technology aims to expand access to advanced endoscopic procedures across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and community practice settings.

"Our mission is to democratize access to advanced endoscopic robotics," said Michael Yip, PhD, co-founder of Channel Robotics. "This financing enables us to continue building a platform that can bring sophisticated robotic capabilities to physicians in a practical, scalable, and cost-effective way."

Capital to Support Key Development and Regulatory Milestones

The financing will support several critical milestones, including:

Continued refinement and validation of the company's prototype platform

Expansion of engineering and product development efforts

Preparation for FDA submission targeted for 2027

Advancement of manufacturing and quality systems

Commercial launch preparation following regulatory clearance

"Mike and Philip are a rare combination of deep clinical experience and expertise combined with robotics which enables practical solutions for an unprecedented number of clinics and physicians. Their innovation solves serious robotics challenges in service of human health, and we are honored to be a part of their journey," Rohit Sharma, Partner at True Ventures.

"With the support of True Ventures and our existing investors, we are well-positioned to accelerate development and bring this technology to clinicians and patients," said Philip Weissbrod, MD, co-founder and CEO of Channel Robotics. "We believe the future of endoscopic robotics will be defined by solutions that are more accessible, easier to adopt, and capable of reaching far more patients than traditional robotic systems."

About Channel Robotics

Channel Robotics is a San Diego-based medical technology company developing a next-generation endoscopic robotic platform designed to enhance physician dexterity and expand access to advanced minimally invasive procedures. Founded by a physician-scientist Dr. Philip Weissbrod and roboticist Dr. Michael Yip, the company is focused on creating practical, scalable robotic solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows. Channel's technology combines novel robotic instrumentation, intuitive control systems, and artificial intelligence to enable more precise and accessible endoscopic interventions.

Media Contact:

Carolena Deutsch-Garcia

Channel Robotics, Inc.

[email protected]

www.channelrobotics.com

SOURCE Channel Robotics