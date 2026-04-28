ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2025 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2025 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2026.

Enel Chile is an utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through its subsidiaries and affiliates, including mainly Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile S.A. and Enel Distribución Chile S.A.

The annual report is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enel.cl in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the 2025 Form 20–F will be available shortly for shareholders free of charge upon request.

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SOURCE Enel Chile