ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2025 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

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Enel Chile

Apr 28, 2026, 17:09 ET

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2025 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2026.

Enel Chile is an utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through its subsidiaries and affiliates, including mainly Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile S.A. and Enel Distribución Chile S.A.

The annual report is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enel.cl in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the 2025 Form 20–F will be available shortly for shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:

Isabela Klemes

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

 

Catalina González

Investor Relations

[email protected] 

 

Francisco Basauri

Investor Relations

[email protected]

 

Bárbara Calderón

Investor Relations

[email protected] 

Paulina Musalem

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Enel Chile

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